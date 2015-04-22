WhatsApp launches free voice calls on iOS - may have just become your favorite app

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has added voice calls to iOS app, which could spell the end for anyone needing a lot of minutes on their phone tariff.

The WhatApp Calling feature appeared on Android handsets late last month. It compares to FaceTime Audio and Skype on iOS and data charges are likely to apply if using the service on mobile data. Otherwise it means free calls for any user on the service.

“Call your friends and family using WhatsApp for free, even if they're in another country. WhatsApp calls uses your phone's Internet connection rather than your cellular plan's voice minutes,”according to the blurb in the app update on the iTunes Store.

The feature is rolling out gradually this month so not every iOS user may see the new feature within the app. Until it appeared on Android, WhatsApp Calling was in a lengthy beta.

Quick camera time

Version 2.12.1 has added other features such as a quick camera button in chat messages so users can pull in videos and pictures from the Camera Roll. Users can also send multiple videos at once as well as being able to crop and rotate said videos.

There is also an iOS 8 share extension allows users to share photos, videos and links on WhatsApp from other apps.

As reported by T3 earlier in the week, the app now has around 800 million active users per month and could exceed one billion by the end of the year.