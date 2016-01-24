What is high-res audio? High quality audio explained

Digital music recorded at a higher sampling frequency and bit depth than CD can be considered high deﬁ nition, but no hard and fast standard has yet been set.

24-bit/ 192kHz are the numbers you most often see associated with high-resolution downloads, and these denote the bit depth and sampling frequency. 96kHz is also popular because it still trumps CD's 16-bit/441kHz.

There's also a confusing list of high-res ﬁ le formats to choose from, and few players can read them all. The usual suspects are:

FLAC – lossless compression

ALAC – lossless compression

WAV – uncompressed

AIFF – uncompressed

DSD – lossless compression

But remember, not every one of these formats is necessarily high-resolution. If you rip a CD to FLAC, for example, it will still be CD quality. It just takes up a lot more memory. So when shopping for highresolution tracks, you'll need to ﬁ nd some assurance that they were created from the studio master.

Portable high-res players

Take your high-res music with you wherever you go.

Sony NW-ZX2 - £950

Sony's ﬁ rst real foray into portable high-res audio is a beast of a player. Running on Android with a four-inch screen, the player has 128GB of storage and will play for approximately 33 hours on a single charge.

Astell & Kern AK JR - £389

The mack daddy of audiophile-grade portable players, A&K has released the AK JR, a more affordable device with a 3.1-inch screen and 64GB of on-board storage. It's also tiny, being 6.9mm thin.

Ponoplayer - $399

Pono is ageing rock star Neil Young's venture, and it's the quirkiest-looking high-res device out there. Underneath its yellow, Toblerone-esque exterior, you'll ﬁ nd 64GB of storage and support for most formats.

iBasso DX90 - £249

This Chinese player isn't going to win any awards for its looks, or its screen for that matter, but it sounds the part – thanks to dual ES9018K2M DACs – and is a relatively cheap way to experience the thrills of high-res.

