Wello iPhone case doubles as health monitor

US-based Azoi has launched Wello – an iPhone case that also acts as a health tracker so you can follow your vitals and make more informed lifestyle choices.

Wello measures a number of key vitals with powerful sensors that are embedded into the iPhone case.

Users can track their blood pressure, electrocardiography (ECG), heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, lung functions and more – to a very accurate level.

Wello is designed to improve people's awareness of their body state so they can act accordingly and make more informed lifestyle choices.

“Over the last two years, we have focused our efforts on coming up with a technologically advanced yet easy-to-use tool to help people monitor their health and facilitate better lifestyle choices,” said Hamish Patel, founder and CEO at Azoi.

Users simply hold their phone for a few moments whilst hidden sensors take measurements.

It then connects to the handset using Bluetooth, allowing it to sync data to an app,

Wello can also connect to other fitness trackers such as Fitbit devices, so you can see all your data in one place.

Wello is currently available for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5 and iPhone 4S.

It's up for pre-order on Azoi.com for £120 / $199 and will be shipping to the UK and Europe in the summer with the US waiting on FDA approval.

Looking to buy a fitness tracker? Check out our feature on the Best fitness tracker: top band to buy in 2014.