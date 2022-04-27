The Wayfair Way Day sale is live: the best deals to shop today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Wayfair Way Day sale 2022 is officially live, offering shoppers 48 hours to shop the biggest discounts on furniture, homeware and décor.

The next two days will see the biggest price cuts from Wayfair, including discounts of up to 80% off across a wide range of departments. This Way Day sale from Wayfair is promising its lowest ever prices – even lower than Black Friday.

Shop the Wayfair Wayday sale

The cost of living has made buying ‘non-essential’ items that much harder than before. If you’ve been saving up for new furniture or just fancy treating yourself to something nice for the house, the Wayfair Way Day sale is the perfect place to look, especially if you’re on a strict budget.

With up to 80% off site wide, it can be a little overwhelming so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the best deals to take advantage of over the next 48 hours. With the warmer months on the horizon, outdoor furniture is increasingly popular and has the most discounted prices. Plumbing brand Kohler is half price for all your home improvement needs and you can get 25% off KitchenAid mixers and other kitchen appliances, ideal if you want to update your kitchen.

If you’re really trying to cut back on your spending this month, you can find open-box discounts, overstock and discontinued product deals and the warehouse clearout to save even more money from the Wayfair Way Day sale.

The best Way Day furniture sales

We’ve rounded up the best departments to shop in the Wayfair Way Day sale , including big brand deals from Kohler and furniture discounts for the living room, bedroom, kitchen and more.

Top 5 Wayfair Way Day deals today

Holliston Wicker / Rattan 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions: was $1,100, now $249.99 (77%) at Wayfair

One of the biggest discounts from the Wayfair Way Day sale is the Holliston Wicker / Rattan 3-Person Seating Group. Saving you $850.01, you can get your garden spring and summer ready with this comfortable and stylish outdoor seating setup. This seating group includes a steel frame in resin wicker, two slipper chairs and one corner section, which when assembled has an L-shape. Pillows are also included in the purchase.

Kohler Surface Mount Framed 1-Door Medicine Cabinet: was $357.70, now $139.99 (61%) at Wayfair

Kohler is a featured brand in the Way Day sale, with many of its plumbing fixtures, home improvements and other bathroom designs discounted to half price. This medicine cabinet features adjustable glass shelves, bronze frame detailing and a reversible door. Perfect for holding all your toiletries and bathroom essentials.

Jurgensen Reversible L-Shape Gaming Computer Desk: was $253.99, now $152.99 (40%) at Wayfair

For the gamers, the Jurgensen Gaming Computer Desk is now just $152.99 in the Way Day sale. The L-shape allows for lots of table top space for computers, keyboards, and other computing devices and gaming accessories. Available in grey, black & red and grey oak & black.

Caril Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet: was $208.99, now $116.99 (44%) at Wayfair

The Way Day sale has slashed its prices on storage and organisation, with prices starting from as little as $9.99. This Caril Bathroom Cabinet has plenty of drawers and shelves so you can pack everything away that you want out of sight. While it’s described as a bathroom cabinet, it’ll work well in other rooms of the house for convenient and stylish storage. Crafted in manufactured wood, this cabinet is available in white, grey or espresso colors.