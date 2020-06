The OnePlus 5 launched only this summer, yet the company have already been working hard on a updated model, named the OnePlus 5T.

The 5T is expected to be an incremental upgrade to the 5, with a larger edge-to-edge display in a similar form factor.

Carl Pei, founder of OnePlus will be unveiling the device tonight, and you can watch it right here.

It's all set to kick off on November 16 at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT.

We've embedded the video below: