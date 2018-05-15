Honor 10 launch: watch the London event right here

UPDATE: Our Honor 10 review has landed!

Honor unveiled its new flagship phone, the Honor 10, at an event which kicked off at 2pm BST in London today, and you can watch it all in the live stream embedded below.

Here's what we were expecting from the Honor 10 so far...

The handsets will be available in black, teal and blue and each featuring a glass back.

The screen will be 5.8-inches with a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels.

They'll feature an AI-powered camera.

The phone will be running Android 8.1 Oreo.

The price is currently unknown but likely to be around £380 / $515

The phone is likely to be available later today.

Watch the embedded stream to find out was announced or read our Honor 10 review.