Watch the Call of Duty: WWII global reveal here LIVE!

If you want to watch the global livestream reveal of Call of Duty: WWII then you've come to the right place my friend. Here we have direct streams from YouTube, Twitch and Facebook to allow you to watch the dramatic spectacle unfold with your very own eyes. Simply click on one of the video streams below to get started.

THE LIVE STREAM BEGINS AT 6PM GMT

What's a Call of Duty?

The original Call of Duty was released back in 2003, set in the middle of the most brutal conflict in human history. The debut game spawned one of the most popular franchises in history, which has taken players across multiple theaters and through different eras, and today Call of Duty is returning to its World War II roots with the new game Call of Duty: WWII.

