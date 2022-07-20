Want your Galaxy S22 Ultra to look like Nothing's Phone (1)? Well, now you can

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'm sure you've already seen the hype around Nothing's all-new Phone (1), an all-new Android phone from a London-based start-up founded by the original OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei. The handset's unique selling point is its translucent rear and Glyph lighting system, which I dig into in greater detail in my Nothing Phone (1) review.

But the Phone (1) isn't going to be available in all territories, most certainly not the USA, plus supply is limited and getting hold of one of these ultra-hyped devices might involve a bit of waiting. So you like the design and want something similar? Well, now you sort of can, but as we like to say in the UK: "this one's a bit cheeky".

Why so? Because Dbrand, best known for selling custom vinyl skins for technology products (it has already landed in hot water with Sony over its PS5 faceplates), is making 'Something' skins and cases for the most popular devices out there: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and even iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Making Something from Nothing?

Dbrand's Something skins on iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: Dbrand)

Dbrand clearly knows its position, too, its website saying (opens in new tab): "the assholes at dbrand have parroted your design and are making it for the competition. Sorry, Carl.

Some might accuse us of theft. Here's our counter: we stole nothing. After all, we've spent a lot of time looking at internal hardware thanks to our Teardown initiative. As a result, we're uniquely qualified to rip off an industrial design aesthetic."

Talk about calling yourself out from the off. Nonetheless, I find the skin-maker's tongue-in-cheek take rather amusing. However, these skins and cases aren't dynamic like the Nothing Phone (1)'s Glyph design as they don't incorporate additional rear lights that can illuminate in a variety of ways. They're just skins that ape the Nothing design, albeit on some of 2022's best flagship phones.

The Something skins and cases start at $19.95, but additional add-ons of tempered glass, and MagSafe compatible grip can rise that to $74.95 (about a fifth the full price of a brand new Nothing Phone (1) anyway). I think I'll stick with my actual Nothing phone for now...