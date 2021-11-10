Walmart+ will pay for itself thanks to early access to Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast right now – and we still have more than two weeks to go before the day itself. However, with lower stocks this year, the best deals won't last for long and you need to be quick to get them.

One method is to spend every waking moment, glued to your computer waiting for those deals to drop. The other is to sign up to a loyalty program and get yourself exclusive access before anyone else sees the deals.

Think of it like the VIP line in a club or that fast track pass at Disney. You can swoop in, pick up the bargains and be chilling out on the sofa before you can say, 'what's my CSC code?'

Walmart has two levels of loyalty. Just by registering for an account, you can save your address and card details, create wish lists. However, to get the real benefits you need to sign up to Walmart+.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 a month or $98 per year and gives you a load of benefits, including free shipping, savings on Rx, and member prices on fuel. The biggest feature though is early access to Black Friday events.

Members of Walmart+ will get access to all three of Walmart's Black Friday sales four hours before anyone else. This goes for every single deal, so you can snap up the best stuff before the general public can even try.

With the savings that are on offer (and the free shipping), Walmart+ will pay for itself with just one decent purchase. Buy a few bits and you can easily write off that full year's subscription. Sign up quick though, as the next Walmart Black Friday deals start for subscribers at 3pm ET today.