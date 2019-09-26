Walmart wants to give you $230 off this kitchen mixer from Great British Bake Off. Must end soon!

If you like baking and/or like seeing Downton Abbey type Brits baking on Great British Bake Off, you'll be familiar with the stand mixers made by KitchenAid, of America. And even the best Black Friday deals aren't likely to surpass getting $230 off one of these highly desirable bake essentials.

• Buy KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer (3.5-qt) for $199 in silver or black. Was $429 , save $230 while stocks last

Would you prefer KitchenAid's iconic red glass finish? Well tough. It's silver or black for you, bargain hunter! This is part of the Walmart Fall Savings Event, which is on right now. Yes, it is unusual for Walmart to have a sale on, so make the most of it.

KitchenAid stand mixers command a premium price tag. They do turn up in sales a lot but this is an usually deep discount. The Mini version of the classic stand mixer is not actually all that minuscule. With its 3.5-quart bowl, it's enough for singles, couples and anyone with a family less demanding than The Pioneer Woman.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer (3.5-qt) in silver or black $199 | Was $429, save $230 at Walmart

Officially known as model KSM3306 this comes with edge beater, whisk and dough hook attachments. The bowl is dishwasher safe and has enough capacity for 'up to five dozen cookies, a loaf of bread, batch of gucamole or pulled pork and so much more'. The motor is the same power as the full-size KitchenAid mixer. The device may be 'Mini' but the saving is L-A-RGE.View Deal

KitchenAid stand mixers are beloved for their timeless style, reliably powerful blending and tendency to last for decades without complaint. A range of attachments (available separately) means you can move on from mixing to doing everything from making pasta to mincing meat with your KitchenAid.

KitchenAid stand mixers are the choice of cooks and bakers worldwide and with good reason. Why not bag yourself a deal on one of these kitchen icons today?

