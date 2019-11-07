Cheap QLED and LED 4K and 8K TV deals PILE UP in the Walmart Black Friday sales with up to $4,000 off

Here's some good news if you're after a top-end 4K HDR QLED TV from Samsung: the Black Friday deals are here. Right now at Walmart, you can currently get some of Samsung's best QLED and LED ultra-HD 4K and even 8K TVs for a massive price cut, including the bordering-on-excessive Samsung 82" 8K HDR QLED TV for $5,997.99 rather than the $9,999.99. For those not keeping count, that's a frankly ridiculous $4,002 off.

That's the current headline deal but there are savings to be had on practically every type of Samsung TV. Let us talk you through them…

Our pick of the deals? You can also find the Q70 in both 65" and 55" sizes. The picture from the entire range is brilliantly sharp due to their 4K Ultra HD QLED displays. There's support for HDR including the advanced, super-dynamic HDR1000, which really brings out the best colours in whatever you are watching.

Samsung’s Smart Hub offers a range of streaming apps, including Apple TV, YouTube, Netflix and Spotify, and the TV can even connect to a Google Home or Amazon Alexa smart speaker, so you can control your TV by voice.

The also features Wi-Fi and ethernet connections, three HDMI inputs and two USB inputs for all your connectivity needs. With a whole range of options you can be sure you're getting a quality TV (though we wouldn't expect anything less from Samsung).

NB: those wanting a more high-end Samsung QLED TV will want to check out the flagship Q90 range. Depending on screen size you can save up to $2,000 on these T3 Award-winning TVs, right now at Walmart, with 8K TVs stretching up to an incredible $4,000.

Samsung 75" Class 4K Ultra HD smart QLED TV | was $3,299.99 | now £1,997.99 at Walmart

A massive 75" 4K ultra-HD smart TV from a well respected brand for under $2,000? Now that's a deal worth snapping up before it expires. Perfect for cinema and sport, the set includes a game enhancer mode with picture and sound that adapts as fast as you game.View Deal

Samsung 65" Class 4K Ultra HD smart QLED TV | was $2,199.99 | now £1,197.99 at Walmart

The 65" provides all the top-end specs, smart functionality and amazing picture quality as its bigger and little brothers, and you still save over $1,000. It's not quite as big as the range's flagship, but a wide viewing angle and adaptive sound provide an amazing viewing experience wherever you sit.View Deal

Samsung 55" Class 4K Ultra HD smart QLED TV | was $1,499.99 | now £997.99 at Walmart

The 55" model may be on the smaller end, but at these amazing specifications for under $1,000, the 55" model is a winner. A total of 4 HDMI cable connections mean that even on the smaller size, you can still hook up a whole vista of devices to the smart TV. View Deal

Samsung 82" Class 8K Ultra HD smart QLED TV | was $9,999.99 | now £5,997.99 at Walmart

Although Samsung's 8K range starts at a modest 55" model priced at $2197.99, the big guns come with bigger savings. The 8K model retains all the smart capacity of the 4K versions, but Samsung's biggest and best TV comes with 8K HDR true-to-life picture quality and a massive Quantum Processor. Want.View Deal

Samsung LED deals: save up to $900!

This stunning RU800 locally-dimmed LED TV is also among the Walmart deals (Image credit: Samsung)

If you prefer LED screens to QLED, Samsung's excellent 2019 LED ranges including top-dollar 6900 and 7200 4K TVs are heavily discounted in screen sizes up to 75 inches. Like so:

• Samsung 75-inch RU8000 Was $2,199.99 now $1,297.99 – save $902.00 or 41%

• Samsung 65-inch RU8000 Was $1,399.99 now $797.99 – save $ 602 or 43%

• Samsung 55-inch RU8000 Was $999.99 now $547.99 – save $452 or 45%

• Samsung 49-inch RU8000 Was $799.99 now $497.99 – save $302 or 38%

• Samsung 65-inch RU7200 Was $899.99 now $597.99 – save $302 or 34%

• Samsung 75-inch NU6900 Was $1,499.99 now $747.00 – save $752 or 50%

• Samsung 65-inch NU6900 Was $899.99 now $478.00 – save $421.99 or 47%

• Samsung 43-inch NU6900 Was $499.99 now $227.99 – save $272 or 54%

That's not even scratching the surface of Walmart's price cuts on LG, Sony, Samsung and even more great TVs. If you're looking for cheap OLED. 4K or 8K UHD TVs, check Walmart's TV hub for more great discounts. These Black Friday deals will end on December 2, so you'll have to move fast in order to grab a brand new TV on the cheap.

