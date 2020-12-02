Walmart Xbox Series X, PS5 restock: consoles coming TOMORROW!

If you haven't managed to get hold of a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S yet, Walmart is giving you another chance to bag one tomorrow!

Walmart has announced an Xbox and PS5 restock for this Thursday, December 3, that's happening online only. The inventory drop for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is set to go live at 8AM PST/ 10AM CT/ 11AM EST, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock is happening at 9AM PST/ 11AM CT/ 12PM EST.

The news comes from the Canadian account, but it's worth checking the US, just in case, as not all retailers are giving customers the heads up before their stock drops.

We strongly recommend you create an online account, and have your payment details to hand so that you can get through the checkout process as quickly, and as smoothly as possible.

Best Buy had a Cyber Monday restock over the weekend, and Sony restocked on its website this week, so keep an eye on other retailers who may be rolling out more consoles over on our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X pages.

Buy PS5 at Walmart | Available December 3, 8AM PST/ 10AM CT/ 11AM EST

Walmart has more PS5 consoles set to go live this week, along with the Digital Edition. As long as you're quick enough, you should have no problem securing a next-gen system. It has a range of PS5 peripherals and accessories in stock, as well as the launch line-up of PS5 games including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Buy Xbox Series X|S at Walmart | Available December 3, 9AM PST/ 11AM CT/ 12PM EST

Walmart has another round of Xbox Series X|S set to join the PS5 consoles this week, and the stock is going live an hour later to reduce stress on the site. The Series S is a digital-only machine, and doesn't pack as much power as the Series X; hence its lower price tag. Whichever console you choose, both benefit from Xbox Game Pass – the Netflix-style game streaming service, with access to four generations of Xbox titles for a small monthly subscription fee.



Walmart also has a great selection of PS5 games and Xbox Series X games so you can find something to showcase the power of your new hardware. Be sure to bookmark the store's page, and set a few alarms while you're at it, so you don't miss out!

In the meantime, you can check out our best Christmas gifts guide in case you need some back-up options for the big day.

