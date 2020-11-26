Walmart Black Friday PS5, Xbox Series X restock: console stock now available

Confirmed via their very own PS5 page, Walmart's PS5 restock is happening today at 6:00PM PT / 8:00PM CT / 9:00PM ET. Less than one hour away from now, eager shoppers will have another chance at getting the next-gen console before the Christmas season arrives.

Both the Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S and PS5 will be back in stock ahead of Black Friday. A whole week of Black Friday deals has been going on for gamers, and thankfully they're getting another shot at grabbing the next step in home console entertainment systems.

• Buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition at Walmart

• Buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S at Walmart

Earlier this week, we heard that Walmart would be rolling out its Xbox Series X and PS5 restock today, November 25, at sometime around 4PM PT/ 6PM CT/ 7PM ET. Walmart's own PS5 and Xbox Series X landing pages confirm a 6PM PT/ 8PM CT/ 9PM ET availability, but to be on the safe side we suggest you head to the website ahead of schedule to cover your bases.

The consoles are going to be available online only, so to get through the checkout process as fast as possible, it's best to make an account if you don't already have one, and make sure you're logged in before the stock drops.

Amazon and Best Buy are alternatives for Black Friday too, but Walmart has been the most organised, so head over there first to see how you get on!

Buy PS5 at Walmart | Available November 25, 6PM PT/ 8PM CT/ 9PM ET

Walmart has more PS5 consoles set to go live Black Friday week, along with the Digital Edition. As long as you're quick enough, you should have no problem securing a next-gen system. It has a range of PS5 peripherals and accessories in stock, as well as the launch line-up of PS5 games including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X|S at Walmart | Available November 25, 6PM PT/ 8PM CT/ 9PM ET

Walmart has another round of Xbox Series X|S set to join the PS5 consoles this Black Friday week. The Series S is a digital-only machine, and doesn't pack as much power as the Series X; hence its lower price tag. Whichever console you choose, both benefit from Xbox Game Pass – the Netflix-style game streaming service, with access to four generations of Xbox titles for a small monthly subscription fee.



Twitter account PS5StockAlerts has been keeping an eye on retailers and their PS5 restocks, and dropped this tidbit ahead of next week, so things are looking up for those of you who have missed out so far.

Walmart also has a great selection of PS5 games and Xbox Series X games so you can find something to showcase the power of your new hardware. Be sure to bookmark the store's page, and set a few alarms while you're at it, so you don't miss out!

