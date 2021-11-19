Walmart PS5 restock date officially confirmed as imminent

We've just had word, from Walmart itself, as to when it is having its next PS5 restock.

On Walmart's official PS5 product page it now reads:

"Early access coming soon! Walmart+ paid members can shop this item at 4pm ET on 11/22, while supplies last!"

Then underneath it says:

"Members get early access to this Black Friday deal starting Nov 22!"

As such, we can now confirm that the next Walmart PS5 restock is taking place at 4pm ET on 11/22 this year.

That's obviously great news for those who already have a paid Walmart+ membership, but not so great for gamers without one.

We're not a fan here at T3 of putting PS5 stock behind paid membership schemes. As if it is bought just to gain access to the console then it is an extra tax on gamers.

However, there is no doubting that if you already have a Walmart+ membership, which costs $98 for the year (or $12.95 per month), then this is a great way to secure a PlayStation 5 console in the next few days.

For the very latest information on PlayStation 5 stock in the USA, including at Best Buy, Target and GameStop, be sure to check out T3's PS5 restock tracker.

