Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020: early deals and offers available now

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are just a few days away and this year we expect Walmart to follow up with some excellent deals on tech and electronics.

Easily one of the best Cyber Monday sales of the year, Walmart's tech-centric holiday sale offers site wide discounts on TVs, laptops, games, and an assortment of odd categories as well.

Offering one of the largest selections of Cyber Monday deals, Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is one of the best to check out. Whether you're hoping to get your holiday shopping done early or you just want to treat yourself, this'll be one of the top sales of the year to do so.

Walmart's Savings Spotlight page gives us a pretty good glimpse into some of the deals we can expect to see come November, but expect a whole lot more once Walmart's Cyber Monday sale officially gets rolling. Keep an eye out for Walmart's Cyber Monday TV deals especially, as they've been known to take upwards of 50% off some of the best 4K TVs of the year during their big holiday deal blowout.

While we wait for Walmart's official Cyber Monday ad to drop, expect a whole lot more on sale than last year. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale will be one of the largest of the year, and we'll be covering it up until Cyber Monday arrives to bring you all of the best deals in one place. As more of Walmart's Cyber Monday deals drop, we'll keep this page updated with the best of the best to save you can save the most money.

Electronics deals: what to expect

Walmart Cyber Monday electronics deals

Walmart's Cyber Monday electronics deals will be some of the biggest of the year, and you can expect everything from laptops to headphones seeing discounts of up to 30% or more. Walmart's electronics deals page already gives us a great glimpse into some of the best Cyber Monday deals we'll see at Walmart's holiday sale this year.

Some of our favorite smart home products including smart assistants will be on sale, with sales like this awesome Google Home Max deal that takes $100 off and other smart speaker deals showing up once we get closer to Cyber Monday.

We'll also see deals on headphones and other wireless headsets. Big price cuts like this BOSE QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling headset deal that takes $50 off will be common as we get closer to Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, so if you've been hoping to grab some new AirPods on sale – Walmart's big holiday sale will be your chance.

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case (Latest Model) | Was: $144 | Now: $129 | Savings: $15 (10%)

Pick up a pair of Apple's latest AirPods in-ear wireless earbuds today at Walmart and save $15 on your purchase. Featuring a lightning charge case for quick recharging, Apple's AirPods at a price like this are just too good to pass up.View Deal

Apple TV 4K 64GB | Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Savings: 100 (33%)

Get $100 off the Apple TV 4K model today when you visit Walmart's Savings Spotlight deal page. A deal that won't be around long, this offer is only available while supplies last. Hurry on over to Walmart to get your hands on one today!View Deal

Contixo F22 RC Foldable Quadcopter Drone Kit | Was: $199.99 | Now: $129.99 | Savings: $70 (35%)

An excellent entry level camera drone perfect as a gift, the Contixo F22 quadcopter delivers the perfect blend of value and performance. Includes multiple flight modes including selfie/gesture mode, "follow me" mode, and auto hover as well as a high-res 4K HD Wi-Fi camera.View Deal

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Shoppers will find some of the largest discount of the year among Walmart's Cyber Monday TV deals. Tons of budget-friendly brands, as well as premium favorites, will see discounts of up to 50% or more including Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO.

Along with old models going on clearance, you should expect to see more recent 2020 4K TVs get some killer price drops as well.

Walmart's Cyber Monday TV Deals 2020

Get in early on the action at Walmart with Cyber Monday deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, onn., and more. Find rollbacks on Hisense Roku TVs, discounts on VIZIO Quantum Smart TVS, and more today.View Deal

Walmart's already taking $200 off one of Samsung's best 4K TVs with this 55" 5K Crystal UHD Smart TV deal – now on sale for just $500. A nice $200 off it's standard selling price, it's not the biggest deal we'll come across but expect to see more Samsung TVs on sale with similar discounts.

There will definitely be more TV deals come Cyber Monday, but for now we'll just have to sit tight until Walmart releases its Cyber Monday ad to get the full scope of deals. Until then, don't be afraid to head on over to head on over to Walmart's TV deals section today to catch some great deals today!

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: Must-See TV Deals!

VIZIO M-Series 50" LED UHD Quantum 4K Smart TV (M506X-H9) | Was: $349.99 | Now: $299 | Savings: $50 (14%)

VIZIO's M-Series line of 4K Smart TVs feature some incredible features for their price range, with Quantum Color full array backlighting, Dolby Vision HDR, SmartCast, and more. One of the best prices on a VIZIO 4K TV you'll find this month.View Deal

TCL 4 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (55S425) | Was: $599.99 | Now: $379.99 | Savings: $220 (37%)

TCL's mid-range line of 4K Smart TVs offer a great balance of features and value, with a budget-friendly price tag offering premium Smart TV features. Built-in Roku along with access to your favorite streaming services all under $400, this is one of the best 55" TV deals you'll find all month.View Deal

LG NanoCell 55" UHD 4K Smart TV (55NANO81UNA) | Was: $696.99 | Now: $496.99 | Savings: $200 (29%)

LG's NanoCell displays offer an incredible range of clarity, crispness and detail that is hard to beat at their price range. Taking $200 off only seals the deal on this offer. Grab one of LG's latest and greatest TVs at its best price all year right now.View Deal

Hisense R7E Series 75" LED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (75R6E1) | Was: $698 | Now: $598 | Savings: $100 (14%)

Hisense's latest 4K TVs have stepped it up in terms of image quality and features, making this deal a must-see in terms of price and value. A fully featured 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV under $600 doesn't show up often!View Deal

When is Walmart's Cyber Monday sale?

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale kicks off on Monday, November 30th. Expect a follow up of their Black Friday sale, with offers focused around tech deals and smart products.

What will be the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart?

Keep this page bookmarked and check back often. We'll be updating this page weekly with the best deals at Walmart today and during Walmart's Cyber Monday sales event. We unfortunately don't have the exact list of products Walmart's Cyber Monday sale will discount so until then, head over to Walmart's Savings Spotlight to check out their best deals today!

