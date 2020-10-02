Waiting for the best Prime Day laptop deals? Check out Lenovo's Semi-Annual sale today!

While we wait for the best Prime Day laptop deals to show up, Lenovo is kicking off it's Semi-Annual sale a whole two weeks early for those looking to catch some Prime Day-beating deals. Technically, Lenovo has two sales happening that bring discounts of up to 65% on ThinkPads and ThinkStations, Legion gaming laptops, IdeaPads, and more.

Lenovo's first major sales event, the Semi-Annual sale, features a much wider selection of models and systems. Featuring some of the best gaming laptop deals you'll see until Prime Day, the Semi-Annual sale covers gamers as well as students, professionals, and those just looking to grab a new personal laptop.

The second major event, the THINK sale, targets Lenovo's entire line of Think systems including ThinkStations, ThinkPads, and Ultrabooks. Those looking for some of the best student laptop deals will want to look here as well. With doorbuster deals of up to 62% on select systems and models, professionals looking for a new workstation as well have the chance to catch some big savings.

Best Laptop Deal Today at Lenovo!

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13" Laptop

Was: $2,649 | Now: $999 | Savings: $1,649 (62%)

Easily the lowest price you'll find this laptop at, for just $999 you can get Lenovo's ThinkPad X390 13" laptop at a whopping 62% off! Compact, lightweight, and powerful, this deal is a must-buy if you're in the market for a new work-based or professional laptop.

Specs | Intel i7 8th Gen | 13.3" FHD (1920x1080) | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSDView Deal

Best gaming laptop deals today at Lenovo

During the Semi-Annual sale, you'll find savings on the some of Lenovo's best gaming laptops. You'll find the Legion 5i gaming laptop as well as Legion Y series gaming laptops on sale, with up to $500 off select Legion Y740 15" setups right now. Check out some of Lenovo's best gaming laptop deals happening today.

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop

Was: $1,099 | Now: $799 | Savings: $300 (27%)

With Lenovo taking $300 off one of their best gaming laptops available, the Legion 5i at just $799 is an absolute steal. At this price it's one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000, don't hesitate to jump on this one if you're in the market for a solid mobile gaming rig.

Specs | Intel i5 10th Gen | NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15" Gaming Laptop

Was: $1,559 | Now: $1,099 | Savings: $460 (29%)

Stepping up to Lenovo's Y series gaming laptops, you can grab the Y540 on sale starting at just $1,099. A massive $460 off, the specs you get for this price just can't be beat. A 9th Gen Intel i7 paired with a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB and a 1TB SSD won't be cheaper anytime soon.

Specs | Intel i7 9th Gen | NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti 6GB | 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSDView Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 15" Gaming Laptop

Was: $1,719 | Now: $1,219 | Savings: $500 (29%)

Lenovo's best gaming laptop, the Legion Y740 series, sees it's biggest discount in some time with $500 off for a limited time. Now down to just $1,219, the Y740 features a 9th Gen Intel i7, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB under the hood. Unbeatable at this price!

Specs | Intel i7 9th Gen | NVIDIA GT 1660 Ti 6GB | 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSDView Deal

Best student laptop deals today at Lenovo

Those searching for some of the best student laptop deals should keep an eye on the IdeaPad line. Featuring the perfect combination of performance and value, Lenovo's IdeaPad laptops are a no-brainer. Students can save upwards of $200 or more on select models!

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 15" Laptop

Was: $1,149 | Now: $949 | Savings: $200 (17%)

A great mix of performance, and value come together in Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 7. Lightweight yet powerful, at just $949 you're catching an incredible deal on one of the best student laptops around. This is a must-see!

Specs | Intel i7 10th Gen | 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSDView Deal

Best work laptop deals today at Lenovo

Professionals looking to upgrade to a new workstation have the perfect chance during Lenovo's THINK sale. With some of the biggest discounts on ThinkPad mobile workstations you'll see all year, you can save upwards of $1,500+ on select ThinkPad models right now. Don't wait until Prime Day shows up if you're in need of a new workstation, Lenovo's got you covered on this one!

Lenovo ThinkPad P14S 14" Mobile Workstation

Was: $1,989 | Now: $959 | Savings: $1,030 (52%)

Dropping one of Lenovo's best mobile workstations under $1,000, you can pick up the ThinkPad P14S workstation starting at just $959 right now. Featuring NVIDIA"s Quadro P520 GPU and a 10th Gen Intel i5, you won't find a better workstation deal than this.

Specs | Intel i5 10th Gen | NVIDIA Quadro P520 2GB | 14" FHD (1920x1080) | 8GB DDR4 | 256GB SSDView Deal

Amazon Prime Day deal guides

We'll be covering the best Prime Day deals over the next two weeks, and Amazon has already kicked off some early Prime Day deals on TVs, Amazon devices, and a whole lot more. We'll be bringing you complete guides on how to find the best TV deals during Prime Day 2020 and just what to expect this year.

