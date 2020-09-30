Voting is NOW OPEN for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020, the 38th time the world’s most prestigious gaming industry awards show has taken place and its winners determined by gamers, begins TODAY 30 September, 2020, at 9am EDT / 2PM BST.

From 2pm today gamers from across the world can vote for their favourites across 18 categories, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, eSports and PC Game of the Year, as well as Best Family Game (NEW for 2020), Best Multiplayer Game, Best Indie Game, Best Gaming Hardware, Best Game Expansion, Best Game Community (NEW for 2020), Best Studio and more.

Speaking on voting opening for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020, Daniel Dawkins, Content Director at Future for Games and Film said that:

“Last year the Golden Joystick Awards were held in central London with awards being handed out to developers who had flown in from all around the globe. This year the event will be a truly global, all-digital, affair with a variety of exciting guest hosts, exclusive game trailers and editorialised video features.”

The full list of voting categories and nominees can be viewed below:

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Audio

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Paradise Killer

Call of Duty: Warzone

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets Of Rage 4

Resident Evil 3

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Game Community



Fall Guys

Minecraft

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dreams

Sea of Thieves

Warframe

Fortnite

Final Fantasy XIV

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Moving Out

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Game Expansion

Control: AWE

No Man's Sky: Origins

Total War: WARHAMMER 2 - The Warden and the Paunch

Pokemon Sword & Shield - Expansion Pass

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 - Reflections in Crystal

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Gaming Hardware

PC Engine Mini

Oculus Quest 2

Razer Kishi mobile pad for Xcloud

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Indie Game

Kentucky Route Zero

Factorio

Spelunky 2

Paradise Killer

Creaks

Hades

Lair of the Clockwork God

Necrobarista

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Multiplayer Game

Fall Guys

Call of Duty: Warzone

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Moving Out

Valorant

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Storytelling

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Necrobarista

Paradise Killer

Hades

Signs of the Sojourner

If Found...

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Best Visual Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: eSports Game of the Year

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

League Of Legends

Valorant

Fortnite

NTT IndyCar Series iRacing

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

FIFA 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Mobile Game of the Year

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Lego Builder's Journey

Little Orpheus

Next Stop Nowhere

Roundguard

Bird Alone

A Monster's Expedition

If Found...

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Nintendo Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Super Mario Bros. 35

Ninjala

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: PC Game of the Year

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: PlayStation Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Xbox Game of the Year

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Bleeding Edge

Minecraft Dungeons

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 0

Tell Me Why

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Still Playing

Final Fantasy XIV

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Pokemon Go

Grand Theft Auto Online

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Minecraft

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Studio of the Year

Mediatonic

Naughty Dog

Respawn

Paradox Studios

Sucker Punch

Infinity Ward

Media Molecule

Supergiant Games

Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Most Wanted

Hitman 3

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Halo Infinite

Resident Evil 8: Village

Deathloop

Horizon: Forbidden West

Kerbal Space Program 2

Elden Ring

Gotham Knights

God of War: Ragnarok

Starfield

The Medium