Vodafone broadband deal: get a free Apple TV 4K with Superfast fibre for cheap

Vodafone is known for many things and one of them is offering some of the fastest and most reliable broadband from a major provider. We love a deal here at T3 and one of the most competitive we've seen this year is available right now: Vodafone’s Superfast 1 Extra plan, offering 35 Mbps average speeds along with a 4K version of the Apple TV and a year's subscription to Apple TV+, too.

The deal is on offer is a very strong one: 25 Mbps guaranteed speeds, with 35 being the expected average depending on where you live, with an unlimited data allowance and unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles. Plus, you get a year of Apple’s TV+ subscription service to go with the Apple TV 4K.

The broadband guarantee that Vodafone offers is one of the best, meaning your internet definitely won’t feel slow. There’s also an app available, letting you customise your Wi-Fi remotely and easily.

Vodafone Superfast 1 Extra | 35 Mbps average speeds | Free Apple TV 4K + TV+ subscription | Unlimited broadband usage | 24 month contract | £29.95 per month | £0 upfront | Available now

Vodafone is offering a cracking deal here, getting you good quality broadband and a brand new Apple TV 4K to enjoy, all for a just £29.95 per month with no upfront costs. Plus, if you’re already a Vodafone customer you get a few pounds off every month.

If you’re in the market for some new broadband, this is definitely a deal worth considering from a company you know you can trust. For even more great broadband deals be sure to check out T3's broadband deal comparison engine below.