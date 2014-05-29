Vimeo gets into the original content bed with YouTube and Netflix

Agrees to fund six new "High Maintenance" episodes

By

Following the footsteps of Netflix and Youtube, Vimeo today announced its first original programming project with the signing of the web series High Maintenance.

Internet-based video services are growing in power and, with that power, comes exclusive content.

Vimeo didn't miss the boat. The company has revealed it will finance six new episodes of the High Maintence series on Vimeo On Demand.

The first 13-episode series debuted on the platform in 2013 - but the tale of a cannabis dealer in the streets of New York was originally independently funded.

The new episodes are expected to launch later this year but release schedule and pricing are yet to be determined.

In the meantime, viewers can watch the first episodes for free on Vimeo.

“We're all huge fans of High Maintenance and couldn't be happier to make our first original programming investment in a show that's developed organically on Vimeo,” said Kerry Trainor, Vimeo's CEO.

We're not expecting it to reach House of Cards levels of popularity, but stepping up to original content is an encouraging sign for the video-sharing site.

By Manon Schalk

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.