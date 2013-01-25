Video: Kate Upton's Mercedes Super Bowl teaser hits 4m views

A teaser video for Mecedes-Benz Super Bowl commercial, featuring Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton has reached four million views on YouTube already

No wonder companies around the world are lining up to associate themselves with blonde bombshell Kate Upton. A teaser for a new Mercedes-Benz commercial, to be aired during the next Sunday's Super Bowl, has already become a huge viral hit.

Aguarably, the world's hottest cover girl - see 2012 issues of GQ US and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and make up your own mind - has teamed-up with the German auto manufacturer to promote the new CLA.

The 1:40 long teaser video features Upton watching a group of men washing down the new Mercedes-Benz CLA while Upton in all of her bouncy glory, looks on.

However, we'd imagine that the title; "Kate Upton washes the new Mercedes CLA in slow motion" was more than a little instrumental in helping the teaser reach 4.2m YouTube views at the time of writing.

The concept for the ad regards the dream of a young man wishing he could own the CLA, but when it comes to making a deal with The Devil, he realises he can afford the car with his own hard-earned Benjamins.

The full ad will be screened at half-time during Super Bowl, traditionally the time of year when companies pull out all of the stops with the eyes of America glued to the television screen.

If the full ad is anything like this then we're in for a treat when the Baltimore Ravens looks to take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 3rd.

The Merdeces-Benz CLA was announced at the Detroit Motor Show on January 14th and features an iPhone integration system boasting Siri voice control.