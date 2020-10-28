Up to 50% off JBL earbuds, speakers, and more at Amazon – Black Friday deals arrive!

Shoppers hoping to score some early Black Friday deals are in luck. Amazon's hosting it's early Black Friday Holiday Dash savings event, which is offering a ton of discounts throughout the month of November leading up to Black Friday.

Offering savings of up to 50% on some of JBL's most popular products, this is an excellent chance for gift shoppers to grab some great stocking stuffers. It's also an excellent opportunity to grab some AirPod alternatives at a great price.

There's plenty to check out for audiophiles and gamers as well. Some of JBL's best gaming headsets are getting discounts of up to 40% off during Amazon's Holiday Dash sale. Head on over today for some great Christmas gift ideas or grab some brand new true wireless earbuds on sale at an incredible price.

Best JBL deals today at Amazon's Holiday Dash sale

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Earbuds (Black)

Was: $149.95 | Now: $99.95 | Savings: $50 (33%)

Now 33% off, this is the best price you'll see all year on JBL's LIVE 300 true wireless earbuds. A great alternative to Apple's AirPods, JBL LIVE 300's offer incredible sound quality and durability, and right now are some of the best true wireless earbuds under $100 thanks to Amazon's sale.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Black)

Was: $179.95 | Now: $139.95 | Savings: $40 (22%)

An excellent little Bluetooth speaker that delivers JBL quality sound in a compact package, the Charge 4 is regularly rated as one of the best Bluetooth speakers available. While this isn't the biggest discount we've seen on JBL's Charge 4, it's darn close and is unbeatable at the moment.View Deal

JBL CLUB 700 Premium Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Black)

Was: $199.95 | Now: $149.95 | Savings: $50 (25%)

JBL's premium CLUB 700 wireless headset is also getting a nice price cut during Amazon's Holiday Dash sale. Now 25% off, audiophiles can grab some killer studio-quality wireless headphones at an excellent price. A great gift idea for those in need of some good headphones!View Deal

