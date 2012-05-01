Xbox 360 Special Edition 4GB Kinect Celebration Pack confirmed

Getting gamers in the spirit of the Olympics and Jubilee celebrations an Xbox 360 Special Edition 4GB Kinect Celebration Pack will land on May 25th

With so much patriotic pride floating around this humble island nation of ours Microsoft has confirmed it is to release the recently leaked Union Jack branded Xbox 360 Special Edition 4GB Kinect Celebration Pack later this month.



Having prematurely hit the web late last month courtesy of online retailer Amazon, Microsoft has confirmed that gamers will be able to get in to the team GB and Queen's Jubilee spirit with the special edition console, Kinect and controller bundle to tout a patriotic paint job.



Featuring the same hardware specs sheet as its bland black predecessor, the white console, controller and motion gaming peripheral are to feature a Union Jack skin and will be accompanied by a pair of Kinect compatible Microsoft titles in Kinect Adventures and Kinect Sports as well as a three month Xbox Live Gold subscription.



Union Jack Xbox 360 UK Release Date



Confirming the date briefly laid out by the Amazon leak, the Union Jack Xbox 360 bundle will touch down in the UK on May 25th with the British themed gaming hardware handed a £249.99 price tag.



Are the upcoming Olympics and jubilee getting you in a patriotic mood? Would you be tempted by a Union Jack themed Xbox 360, controller and Kinect? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.