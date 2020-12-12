Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 vs Nike Metcon 6: which is the best workout shoe?

Want to buy the best workout shoes? The market is dominated by a handful of brands and we pitter two of the best models against each other to see which one is best: Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2? Which one is more flexible? What are they best for? Most importantly, what's the difference between the two workout shoes?

Before we go any further, it's best to point out what the difference is between the best workout shoes and the best running shoes. After all, you can run in workout shoes and work out in running shoes, right? Absolutely, but there is a difference in performance and comfort levels when using the right shoes for the right type of training.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Running shoes are generally more responsive and focus on supporting the foot throughout the gait cycle, not to mention they are also optimised for maximum 'energy return', a process that recycles the impact force into forward momentum through cushioning.

On the other hand, workout shoes generally have better traction on hard floors and offer a wider sole structure for increased stability. Workout shoes are designed for better jumping and landing performance, plus to stay put when you attempt heavy lifts in the gym. Soft foams, like the one used in the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, are not stable enough for such stunts.

(Image credit: Nike / Mat Frazer)

Nike Metcon 6: overview

The Nike Metcon 6 is a slightly updated version of the Metcon 5 and admittedly, it doesn't bring anything revolutionary to the table. That's fine, though, as the Metcon 5 was a very capable shoe on its own merits. The biggest update since its predecessor is the upper which is said to be '18% more breathable'. Other than that, you get the same sole, the same construction and even the same Hyperlift insert.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: overview

Under Armour, being touted as a disruptor brand in the fitness industry, has a lot to prove. The TriBase Reign 2 improves on the formula used in the OG TriBase and came up with a design that provides even more traction, durability and stability than ever. The sole of the TriBase 2 is flexible yet stable, making it ideal for barbell snatches and box jumps alike.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: workout performance

Not surprisingly, both shoes provide excellent workout performance. The Nike Metcon 6 is more suited for lifts and stationary exercises given it's lower profile while the TriBase Reign 2 excels when it comes to jumps and rapid changes in direction. Both shoes have tremendous amounts of traction and provide a steady platform, even during heavy lifts.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: ergonomics

The Nike Metcon 6 has a low-sitting collar which makes getting in and out of the shoes easier, but this also means that the shoes offer less support around the ankles. The laces on the Metcon 6 are prone to get undone so you'd better have them in a double knot when working out, just in case.

The Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 has much better heel support than the Metcon 6. The sock-like upper hugs the rear of the foot well and the external heel counter provides just the right amount of support. Getting out of the shoes is a bit more complicated, though, especially after a rigorous workout.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: aesthetics

Whether we like the looks of anything comes down to personal taste but we would like to argue that the Nike Metcon 6 has a bit more personality to it than the TriBase Reign 2. Not like the latter is ugly but the Nike offers more variety and less subtle looks. The TriBase Reign 2 could use some highlights and more variety in the different colour variations.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Nike Metcon 6 vs Under Armour TriBase Reign 2: verdict

Considering that both of these shoes will most likely be worn for metcon-style workouts, we think there is a clear winner here: apart from not looking as 'chic' as its rival, the Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 reigns supreme over the Metcon 6. It offers more support, comfort and flexibility and it is also cheaper than the Nike.

Nevertheless, the Metcon 6 is an excellent workout shoe and given the fact that it costs the same as its predecessor, if you haven't got a Metcon 5 in your possession and are keen on wearing Nikes only, the Metcon 6 is not a bad buy. Especially if there is a deal going on somewhere.