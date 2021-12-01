Uncharted PS5 remaster release date leak points to both good and bad news

As we enter the final month of 2021, naturally we're already looking at what 2022 is set to bring about. One of the big releases many people (including myself) are looking forward to is the PS5 and PC remasters of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, better known as the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

After being announced during the PlayStation Showcase in September earlier this year, the Uncharted remaster was given a release date of "early 2022". Well, two bits of information recently discovered point to both potentially good and bad news about the Naughty Dog games.

Let's start with the bad news: a HTML file found within the official PlayStation page (via Resetera ) for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a release date time stamp of May 4th, 2022. This is slightly later than expected but quite possible too, considering the number of video games being delayed on a weekly basis at the minute.

Of course, with anything like this, the placeholder date could be completely random. May 4th, 2022 will be a Wednesday after all, and while that might seem like an unlikely day to launch at first glance, history shows that Uncharted 4 initially launched on a Tuesday (May 10th, 2016). Similarly, Uncharted Lost Legacy launched on a Tuesday (August 22nd, 2017) in North America and in the PAL region on a Wednesday (August 23rd, 2017), so anything is possible.

The more promising news to come out this week is that the ESRB has now rated the Uncharted remaster for both PS5 and PC, signifying a release isn't that far away. Now, this could still be the May date we spoke about above but it could also mean Sony will hit its official "early 2022" release. We'll just have to wait and see.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End follows series protagonist Nathan Drake on his final adventure to discover the treasure of Captain Avery, while Uncharted: The Lost Legacy chronicles fan-favourite Chloe Frazer's venture to India to discover the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.

Original developer Naughty Dog is handling the PS5 remaster with Iron Galaxy working on the PC version, which will arrive shortly after. It shouldn't be long before we hear some more official news.