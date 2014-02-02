UK Government sorting legitimate sites affected by porn filters

The UK government is currently drawing up a whitelist of websites that have been inadvertently blocked by ISP porn filters.

According to the BBC, the whitelist has emerged from a working group who are looking into accidental blocking and ways to fix the problem.

Legitimate websites that are currently being locked include charities that aim to educate children about health, sex, education and drugs issues.

A system is also currently in the works that will let any site which thinks it has been wrongly blocked to tell ISPs about the mistake so it can move onto the whitelist.

David Miles, Chairman of the working group for the government's UK Council for Child Internet Safety said, “Research suggests the amount of inadvertent blocking is low."

TorrentFreak, a copyright and privacy news site is one of the innocuous sites blocked by some of the ISP filters.

ISPs were ordered to filter inappropriate content following the Internet Safety Summit held in November 2013 at Downing Street.

A whitelist of wrongly blocked sites is vital in 2014 as ISPs begin contacting their customers about whether or not to switch on the filters.

New internet customers will now be asked to make a choice about net filters before signing up.