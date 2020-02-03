UFC 247 orders are now open on ESPN+ – see how much the PPV costs and when to watch

The UFC year started off super strong with legendary fighter and all-round entertaining character Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon. The follow up PPV of UFC 247 on Saturday, February 8, is set to be just as exciting with light heavyweight title holder Jon "Bones" Jones defending his belt from the dangerously undefeated Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes.

Did we mention that Jones is also undefeated? Yup, that means that whoever loses this fight – presuming it doesn't end in a draw, of course – will be dealing with his first UFC loss. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, goes the saying? We're about to find out with Jones as the immovable object since he won the light heavyweight title in 2011, and has defended it successfully 10 times.

Reyes has an undefeated 12 wins under his belt while Jones, ranked number one in UFC pound-for-pound, has a whopping 25 wins on his record. But former college football star Reyes is coming off his biggest win yet after knocking out former champ Chris Weidman in the first round. That said, Reyes isn't alone as an undefeated fighter going up against Jones who has faced two others - delivering to both of them the experience of losing a fight for the first time.

The card for the night is filled with other thrills including another title defence as Katlyn Chookagain takes on Valentina Shevchenko with the women's flyweight belt up for grabs. Shevchenko sits at number two in UFC pound-for-pound and won't want to give up her belt with 18 wins and just three losses on her record.

But Chookagian (13-2) is number one in UFC pound-for-pound. While Schevchenko has defended and kept her belt twice already, this could be the biggest challenge yet.

All the UFC 247 action is aired on ESPN+ so you can get it live streamed wherever you are when the fight happens.

How to watch UFC 247 on ESPN+

The UFC 247 fight is a pay-per-view event on ESPN+ meaning it's accessible to anyone that wants to cough up the cost.

The amount you have to pay depends on your relationship with ESPN+. Already a subscriber? Then it'll cost you $64.99 for access to the event.

Otherwise you'll need to get on the subscription train which can cost you $84.98 but includes a UFC Bundle . This gets you the UFC 247 fight but also an annual plan for ESPN+ (usually charged at $50) representing a saving of over 25 percent.

UFC 247 should start on Saturday, February 8 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

What does ESPN+ offer?

On top of the UFC 247 fight access an ESPN+ subscription gets you lots more. You will have access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights as well as originals like Dana White's Contender series, Ariel & The Bad Guy, UFC Destined, classic fights plus replays and more.

Thanks to the streaming nature of the service, it'll be available to you no matter where you are. This means you can watch via the app on your phone or tablet but also on devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You will need a connection of at least 2Mb to enjoy viewing but a 5Mb connection is recommended.

A basic ESPN+ subscription will cost you $5 per month or $50 annually.

How to watch UFC 247 on ESPN+ if you're abroad

If you're not in the US for the fight then you may not be able to access ESPN+ as it will recognize you're away from the country. This is where a VPN, aka virtual private network, can help. It cleverly bounces your location across different servers so you not only stay more secure but also appear to be elsewhere – in this case on US soil where ESPN+ works.

We review VPN services in depth and have done for years and consistently find the best offering to be ExpressVPN. You get fast connection speeds, simple to use software with 24/7 live chat support and great security to keep you anonymous. We also really like that you can give it a try obligation free with a 30-day money back guarantee and, if you do choose an annual sub, you'll get 49% off and 3 months extra free.