Uber wants to actually fly you over traffic, here’s how

Just when you thought Uber couldn't get any more addictive the company has started talking about offering flights to skip over traffic.

In an interview with Recode, Uber's Jeff Holden has revealed the taxi app company is looking into flight options. Specifically it's researching VTOL, or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that will be able to offer a hop-on, hop-off service that flies you from one side of town to the other when traffic is bad.

Holden suggests this could happen within the next ten years. The limits are simply the technology itself as well as the layout of the city in which it operates.

So it sounds like the company is waiting for VTOL aircraft that are not only quiet enough to run in cities but are also safe enough to self-pilot and run on eco-friendly and affordable electricity. That should keep pilot and running costs down while being friendly to city residents.

There is already lots of work going on in this area so this could be a reality soon. Uber teamed up with Airbus recently, a company that is currently researching autonomous air taxis.

Would you pay a surcharge to fly directly over the traffic to get where you need to be in a hurry? It's very tempting and we'd imagine should free up the roads a little more so even traffic gets less intense.

The flying car future may finally be coming soon and it looks like Uber is leading the charge. Now we don't feel so bad about that Uber addiction, knowing the money is going towards flying taxis.