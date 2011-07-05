Twitter now worth £4.4 billion

Still no plans to take social network public.

Twitter is worth around £4.4 billion. That's the word from sources close to the social network's latest round of financing, with the service looking to raise more private funds to continue its work towards ad-supported world domination.

What makes that eye-watering figure even more impressive is that a similar financing round just seven months ago valued Twitter at £2.3 billion. That suggests its value has soared by almost half since the start of 2011.

Twitter still doesn't have plans to float on the stock market, unlike other big time players such as Zynga and Groupon.

Via WSJ