Twitter edit button is actually happening

The long-awaited Twitter edit button is rolling out in the coming months. That's the latest from Twitter's Comms team. It's a feature that users have been asking for now for some time. And now it looks like our wishes have come true.

Twitter also made a point of mentioning that the release of the edit feature has been a year in the making and not thanks to the poll that Elon Musk posted 24 hours earlier. Musk recently bought a 9.2% share in Twitter and is set to join the board of directors. Twitter first posted that it was working on an edit button on April 1st, which many users thought was an April Fool.

The edit functionality looks set to be available via the options menu (accessed by the three dots next to each of your tweets). It's unclear if there will be any limitations on when and how a Tweet can be edited. Some worry that this feature could be used to change the narrative of a post after it has gained likes and comments. Principally though, it will avoid having to delete and repost something when you've made a typo.