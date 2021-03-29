Is this the new best gaming headset for Xbox Series X?

Microsoft has officially entered the fight for the best Xbox Series X gaming headset, their new pair are budget-friendly with the exceptional audio quality you’d expect from a much more expensive headset.

A definite contender for the best gaming headsets, not only can you use it with any Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, but it also has Bluetooth so you can wirelessly listen to music from any Bluetooth device.

Adam Vjestica of TechRadar said: “Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is an exceptional gaming headset that’s brimming with features and clever design decisions. It offers phenomenal audio performance for the price, and it can be completely customized to suit your listening preference. If you’re after a pair of wireless headphones to go with your new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, the Xbox Wireless Headset should be top of your list.”

Calling it ‘an absolute bargain’ Brendan Phillips of GamesRadar was also very impressed. He went as far as to say that “the new Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset is one of the best gaming headsets on Xbox Series X and Series S right now."

Elsewhere in Totally Rated, Fortnite Season 6 has finally landed. Taking things Primal, it features new locations, weapons and animals.

GamesRadar’s Iain Wilson explains more; “The most obvious change this season is the Spire - a massive tower at the centre that currently contains the Foundation, who's sealed himself inside the Zero Point to save the island.

“In keeping with the Primal theme, there are now various animals roaming the island that can either be hunted or used to your advantage. These include wolves, warthogs, chickens, and frogs, and if you eliminate them they'll drop crafting items such as animal bones, along with meat that you can consume to regain health.”

Taking a step away from gaming and into the world of tech, the Surface Pro 7 has some stiff competition from Lenovo.

With the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, Lenovo takes the Surface Pro concept and improves it with all the goodies associated with the "ThinkPad" brand, as Phillip Tracy from Laptop explains: “Lenovo had a very clear vision with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable: make a better version of the Surface Pro 7+ for business users who need ultimate portability.

“The X12 achieves this goal by delivering excellent battery life in a lightweight chassis without sacrificing (much) performance.

“The 12.3-inch display is adequately bright and vivid, and the detachable keyboard (which comes bundled with a stylus in the US) is comfortable to type on.

“It's almost the complete package if not for a missing USB Type-A port (found on the Surface Pro 7+) and the lackluster speakers.”

Tom’s Hardware gave the Lenovo X12 Detachable a go too. Michelle Ehrhardt thinks it’s a great choice, saying: “Even compared to attached machines like the latest XPS 13 2-in-1 and HP Spectre x360 convertibles, the X12 Detachable held its own on performance and exceeded those options on battery life.

“And since it’s also priced competitively with the i5 configurations of those machines, which one you get is largely a matter of form factor preference.

“There’s a few minor quibbles here and there - the touchpad isn’t great, and the machine likes to emit a mild whirr from time-to-time.

“But if you can put up with those rough edges and want a detachable that punches above the rest without costing too much more, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable is a great choice.”

