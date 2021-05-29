Top 5 laptop deals in the Memorial Day sales 2021

With Memorial Day sales underway at retailers across the country, shoppers can find summer kick off savings on everything from appliances to tech, home goods and more. For shoppers in need of a new laptop, Memorial Day laptop deals are a surefire bet in finding a good laptop on sale cheap.

Some of the best laptops from manufacturers including Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo and the like are running doorbuster deals and Memorial Day sales that rival Black Friday even. With laptop deals like 70% off select Lenovo laptops and more, this holiday week is a great chance to upgrade that old machine without breaking the bank.

Memorial Day kicks off summer with a weekend of savings comparable to Prime Day, which should have a date revealed soon. Until then, shop with confidence during Memorial Day laptop sales with some of the best laptop deals you'll find this weekend.

Top 5 best Memorial Day laptop deals today

1. Samsung Chromebook 4 Lightweight Laptop Now: $189.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $40 (17%)

Walmart is offering Samsung's Chromebook 4 lightweight laptop at its lowest price ever. On sale for $189.99, one of Samsung's best Chromebooks is getting a $40 price cut ahead of Memorial Day sales. It's a deal that's too good to pass up, so jump on this one now before it's gone!View Deal

2. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming Laptop Now: $741.99 | Was: $969.99 | Savings: $228.01 (24%)

While the L340 runs with the NVIDIA GTX 1650, the 9th Gen Intel i5 coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD offer enough power to handle most modern games with ease. If you're looking for a solid budget gaming laptop, this may be the deal for you.View Deal

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Laptop Now: $949.99 | Was: $1,199.99 | Savings: $250 (20%)

Microsoft is taking upwards of $250 off one of their best 2-in-1 laptops. The Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 laptop plus Pro Type keyboard bundle offers an incredibly versatile laptop tablet hybrid at its best price of the year so far. While it may be cheaper come Memorial Day weekend, we expect a similar discount during the holiday.View Deal

4. Dell XPS 13 Laptop Now: $949.99 | Was: $1,049.99 | Savings: $100 (10%)

Grab one of the best Dell laptops available starting at $9449.99 while supplies last. Running an 11th Gen Intel i7 paired with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, the XPS 13 at this price is an absolute steal and is an excellent deal on a student laptop or personal laptop. View Deal

5. Razer Blade 15 Base RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,479.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $320 (18%)

Receiving a massive $300 price cut over at Amazon, gamers can nab one of Razer's best gaming laptops at an incredible 18% off. Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 144Hz display and NIVIDA's GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q mobile GPU, this machine is built for speed and is at an unbeatable price.View Deal

Best Memorial Day laptop sales

While Memorial Day laptop sales won't officially kick off until early May, there are tons of deals and offers happening every day across the net. With savings and deals on laptops that match – or beat – some of the best Memorial Day laptop deals, it's easier than ever to save big on a new laptop.

Here are some of the best places to find early Memorial Day laptop deals and other comparable offers.

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a laptop?

Definitely! Memorial Day is one of the top sales days of the year and includes deals on just about every type of product you can imagine.

When it comes to laptops, you'll find deals comparable to Black Friday and even Amazon Prime Day. If a new laptop is something you need, keep an eye out over the holiday weekend and you may just find the new laptop of your dreams on sale dirt cheap.

Do laptops go on sale for Memorial Day?

Laptops do go on sale during Memorial Day, with many retailers offering some of the best deals of the year on some laptops.

Big name brands also run sales around this time as well, with doorbuster deals you can only find during Memorial Day. Lenovo, for example, offers up to 70% off select laptops through the holiday weekend.

We've compiled some of the best Memorial Day laptop sales above for quick navigation, but keep an eye out the top 5 laptop deals above for the best of the best.

Will HP have a Memorial Day sale?

HP's Memorial Day sale is currently running right now! It offers a great selection of discounts on HP laptops including top models like the Envy Series, HP Elites, and more.

Some of the best deals include $160 off the HP 15T Touch as well as $180 off the HP Spectre X360 convertible laptop. There's a whole lot more on sale though, including key laptop accessories and even desktop PCs.

HP's sale runs now through Monday, so head on over to jump on their best deals until Labor Day comes around!

Does Dell have a Memorial Day sale?

While Dell doesn't run an official Memorial Day sale, they are currently running their Summer Sale Event. This sale offers great deals across some of Dell's best lines, including discounts on the Inspiron Series laptops as well as G Series gaming laptops.

Right now, some of the best deals at Dell's "Memorial Day" sale include $250 off the G15 gaming laptop as well as $190 off the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.