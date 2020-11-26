Top 5 Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: unbeatable offers on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more

As Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals get bigger and better as we get closer to the big day, there's a few standout offers many bargain hunters may not be aware of. Covering a wide range of Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO TVs, Best Buy's current TV deal offering is well ahead of the competition.

Along with an unheard of deal on OLED TVs from VIZIO, Best Buy's sale brings some of the biggest price cuts of the year on some of the best TVs available. Whether you're shopping for a new TV for yourself, gifting a friend or shopping for family, this year's Black Friday shopping season offers some of the best deals on TVs all year.

To help you save the most this holiday shopping season, we've put together a quick list of the hottest deals on TVs happening at Best Buy right now. Prices start as low as $230 and go up from there based on display type, screen size, brand and technology. These are the top 5 Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy that offer the best bang for your buck.

VIZIO 55" OLED UHD 4K SmartCast TV Now: $899.99 | Was: $1,299.99 | Savings: $400 (31%)

Bringing one of the best TV deals of the Black Friday shopping season, Best Buy is offering VIZIO's OLED55-H1 55" OLED 4K Smart TV for just $899 – a massive $400 discount that brings this killer OLED TV under $1000 for a limited time. Buy it now!View Deal

Sony X900H XBR Series 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV Now: $999.99 | Was: $1,399.99 | Savings: $400 (29%)

One of Sony's PS5-ready TVs, the X900H offers a killer gaming experience comparable models just can't match. The tech packed into this thing ensures a smooth, visually stunning experience for next-gen consoles. At this price, an offer you just can't refuse.View Deal

Samsung Class 6 Series 70" Crystal UHD 4K Tizen TV Now: $529.99 | Was: $749.99 | Savings: $220 (27%)

Powered by the ever popular Tizen operating system, Samsung's Class 6 Series Smart TVs offer an exceptional experience in all aspects. Grabbing a 70" 4K Smart TV, let alone a Samsung, is an insane bargain at this price. Don't pass this one up. View Deal

Toshiba 50" UHD LED 4K Fire TV Now: $259.99 | Was: $379.99 | Savings: $120 (32%)

Toshiba's line of Fire TVs offer a complete Smart TV package and an affordable, budget-friendly price. The 50" model is at an incredible price of just $259.99, receiving a nice $120 discount during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Great as a gift, especially for yourself.View Deal

TCL Class 4 Series 50" UHD LED 4K Smart TV Now: $229.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $120 (34%)

Get a stunning, budget-friendly 50" 4K TV under $230 for a limited time at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Complete with Google Assistant built-in, TCL's Class 4 Series provides a premium experience at a mid-range price. Well worth the look for bargain hunters.View Deal

And there you have it! Best Buy's top 5 Black Friday TV deals going on right now. There's well over a hundred deals in total to shop through, but the above offers are a cut above the rest in terms of value. Best Buy has a ton of TV deals under $400 as well to browse through also, as well as a plethora of Samsung deals on QLED TVs.

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.