Top 5 Amazon Prime Day wine deals: Bollinger, Picpoul, Pinot, Merlot and more

What better way to celebrate Amazon Prime Day 2019 than by uncorking a quality bottle of wine? Exactly, there isn't one. Chin-chin!

And that's good, as Amazon currently has a whole host of white, red, rose and sparkling wines discounted as part of its big sales event. And these are quality wines from established producers, with varieties like picpoul, pinot and merlot cut in price by up to 57 per cent. Yamas!

The champagne on offer is also of the absolute finest caliber, with Bollinger Special Cuvee Brut Wine Champagne discounted by 25 per cent. We love a bit of Bolly here at T3, and with this deal stocking the wine chiller with it is easy. Kanpai!

The full details of these top Amazon Prime Day wine deals can be viewed below:

Squealing Pig Picpoul de Pinet | now £7.49 at Amazon

A fantastic example of a picpoul, which was produced from wineries that are within 5km of the town of Pinet, and from vineyards with well-established vines of 20 years or more. This is a 2018 vintage, too, which was an excellent year. The nose is fresh and aromatic, with honeysuckle and nettle notes, while the palate carries hints of peach, pineapple and lemon pith. Now only £7.49 at Amazon.View Deal

Bollinger Special Cuvee Brut Wine Champagne | was £40 | now £30 at Amazon

Who doesn't like a bit of Bolly? No one, that's who! And thanks to Amazon slashing 25 per cent of bottles of this premium example of the beverage now it's more wallet friendly to indulge. A golden colour brut with a beautiful aromatic complexity on the nose, this champagne is ideal with fish and poultry, as well as drinking on its own.View Deal

La Baume Grande Olivette Sauvignon Blanc | was £8.99 | now £6.74 at Amazon

A crisp sauvignon that is characterized by citrus and mineral notes, this wine is made from 100 per cent sauvignon blanc grapes and expresses aromas of white pear. Right now during the Prime Day sale it is discounted by 25 per cent down to just £6.74 per bottle.View Deal

Chateau Troupian Haut Medoc Merlot | was £14.99 | now £6.51 at Amazon

A massive, greater than half-price saving here on this complex merlot wine, with it discounted down from £14.99 per bottle to only £6.51 (a 57 per cent price cut). Spicy fruit aromas are partnered with notes of coffee and cedar, while the palate is soft, well-balanced and persistent. A medium-long finish completes the package.View Deal

Lindeman's Bin 85 Pinot Grigio | was £6.50 | now £4.88 at Amazon

This South Eastern Australian pinot grigio is discounted to under a fiver per bottle right now thanks to Prime Day (a 25 per cent saving), making it incredible affordable to buy in bulk. The wine is medium bodied with citrus and pear flavours, and is a great partner for seafood and salad dishes, as well as drinking on its own.View Deal

For even more great Amazon Prime Day deals that involve alcohol, be sure to check out our pick of the best Irish whiskey deals, best bourbon deals, and best Scottish whiskey deals available. You can also see the full selection of Amazon's alcoholic Prime Day offerings.

