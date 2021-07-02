4th of July top 5 TV deals for big discounts on 4K and 8K TVs

Celebrate Independence Day with some self-gifting this year, as there's some great deals to be had in the Fourth of July Sales. Some of the best deals this year are actually in TVs. You can save big on top 4K and 8K models, just in time for a summer of sport.

To save you digging through hundreds of websites, we've rounded up the very best TV deals out there right now for the Fourth of July weekend. Keep checking back though, as new items could drop at any time.

Top 5 TV deals in the 4th of July sales

Samsung 65" Class Q900TS QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020): was $5,499.99, now $2,699.99 at Samsung (save $2,800)

This Samsung 65-inch 8K screen is a QLED model with edge-to-edge infinity screen. This is an awesome TV and a great saving. It's also available with savings on the 75 and 85-inch sizes.View Deal

Samsung 75" Class Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020): was $2,199.99, now $1,799.99 at Samsung (save $400)

The Q70T is an affordable QLED 4K TV with some great features, including 120fps HDMI support for gaming. With an extra $400 off the price, this 75-inch model is a great deal.View Deal

LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV: was $2,699.99, now $2,096.99 at Walmart (save $603)

The LG C1 65-inch is one of our top TVs with sensational picture quality and excellent connectivity. This is the lowest price we've seen it at, so grab it while you can.View Deal

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: was $1,799.99, now $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

The Sony X90J is one of the best mid-range 4K TVs, with excellent color reproduction, great upscaling and two 2.1 HDMI ports for 4K 120fps gaming. While you could previously find this model at around $1599, this is a great saving.