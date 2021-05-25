Top 5 4K TV deals in the Memorial Day sales 2021

Memorial Day TV deals offer the first chance for shoppers to find the best deals on 4K TVs, including discounts on popular OLED TVs and Smart TVs. As the first major sale event of the year, Memorial Day kicks off summer with a weekend long savings extravaganza comparable to Amazon Prime Day and even Black Friday.
While we won't see the best Memorial Day TV sales officially get rolling until next month, shoppers can already find early Memorial Day TV deals and offers. Some of the best TVs from manufacturers including Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and more go on sale regularly throughout the year with some discounts matching – or even beating in some cases – comparable Memorial Day TV deals.
As we wait for the best Memorial Day sales to get started next month, we've put together a list of the best early Memorial Day TV deals available today. While these deals are not officially labeled with Memorial Day wording, the deals below offer discounts comparable to Memorial Day savings ahead of the holiday weekend.
Top 5 best Memorial Day 4K TV deals today
Now: $999.99 | Was: $1,199.99 | Savings: $200 (17%)
Best Buy is taking over 15% off Samsung's 75" Class 8 Series 4K Smart TV. It's rare already to grab a 75" 4K TV under $1,000, even more so with Samsung. This deal is worth of a buy already, and while it may be cheaper come Memorial Day weekend it's doubtful.View Deal
Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,899.99 | Savings: $400 (21%)
One of the best OLED TVs available, Sony's line of Bravia OLED's are truly a sight to behold. Nabbing a 55" at this price is a pretty incredible deal, While comparable to Memorial Day, this limited time offer is a discount worthy of a buy today.View Deal
Now: $996.99 | Was: $1,196.99 | Savings: $200 (16%)
A seriously impressive display for the price, LG's NanoCell TVs offer rich and vibrant color unmatched by comparable 4K TVs of this price range. One of the best TVs under $1,000 right now, this deal at B&H Photo is by far the best on this model so far. We may see it cheaper come Memorial Day weekend, though!View Deal
Now: $698.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $301 (30%)
One of the best gaming TVs available, Sony's XBR 800H Bravia 55" 4K Smart TV is a force to be reckoned with. On top of an incredible image quality, the XBR's feature game enhancing tech to improve image clarity, responsiveness and more.View Deal
Now: $288 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $141.99 (33%)
A slick display at an already very fair price, TCL's 4-Series 4K Smart TVs feature Roku built right into the display for some of the best streaming around. At a price like this, it's a hard deal to pass up.View Deal
Best Memorial Day TV sales
While Memorial Day TV sales won't officially start until May at the earliest, there are tons of deals and offers on 4K TVs happening right now. With savings and deals on 4K TVs that match – or beat – some of the best Memorial Day TV deals, it's easier than ever to grab a cheap new 4K TV on sale.
Here are some of the best places to find early Memorial Day TV deals and other comparable offers.
- Amazon: find deals on 4K TVs from Sony, TCL, Samsung and more
- B&H Photo: a surprising selection of deals on TVs from LG, Sony and more
- Best Buy: deals on OLED, LED and QLED TVs with savings of up to 25% or more
- Newegg: savings and offers on gaming TVs, Smart TVs and more
- Samsung: exclusive deals and offers on TVs and home theater equipment
- Walmart: must-see price drops on popular Smart TVs and 4K TVs
