Top 3 workout and running shoe deals in Under Armour Black Friday sale

Despite the general fitness equipment shortage of 2020, there are still a lot of great Black Friday deals kicking about. Under Armour is having a UA Black Friday Sale, or how they like to call it, a 'Cyber Week Sale', and judging by what's on offer, you can get a full set of UA workout and running gear for half price now. This includes the best running shoes and best workout shoes from Under Armour too!
Best Under Armour Black Friday deals
UA HOVR Infinite 2
Men's UA HOVR Infinite 2 Running Shoes | Was £120 | Now £72 | Save £48 at Under Armour
UA HOVR series exploded Under Armour into the premium running shoes category. This neutral running shoes uses the HOVR foam that's responsive and provides excellent energy return. The shoes make good use of the broader UA ecosystem too: the HOVR Infinite 2 is Bluetooth enabled and it 'tracks and analyses' your running metrics in the MapMyRun App to help make you a better runner. The 8mm heel-to-toe drop makes the HOVR Infinite 2 an idea shoe for beginners and pros alike.View Deal
Men's UA HOVR Infinite 2 Running Shoes | Was $120 | Now $89.99 | Save $30.01 at Under Armour
Same as the above but in the US.View Deal
UA HOVR Rise 2
Under Armour UA HOVR Rise 2 Training Shoes | Was £85 | Now £51 | Save £34 at Under Armour
The Rise 2 uses the same HOVR foam as the Infinite 2 but this is training shoe, meaning it's better suited for burpees, ladder jumps and box jump, or any other plyo move you can think of. Stretch-bootie construction for easy on/off and the external strap helps lock your foot in place.View Deal
Under Armour UA HOVR Rise 2 Training Shoes | Was $100 | Now $74.99 | Save $25.01 at Under Armour
Same as the above but in the US.View Deal
UA HOVR Sonic 3
Under Armour UA HOVR Sonic 3 Running Shoes | Was $110 | Now $82.50 | Save $27.50 at Under Armour
A very similar offering to the Infinite 2 above but the Sonic 3 is geared more towards running training and features a microthread upper that dries fast and provides a breathable, compression-like fit for lightweight strength.View Deal
