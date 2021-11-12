Top 3 Samsung Black Friday deals at Amazon today

Samsung as a brand is much-loved around the whole world. It's a household name in every sense of the phrase. Not only do the best Samsung phones regularly top the smartphone charts year-to-year, but the best Samsung TVs are amongst some of the best TV setups available, as well as Samsung's reputation as a master of home appliances. Samsung really is a tech titan in the truest sense. However, with so many amazing Black Friday bargains to be had across its myriad product range, such as our best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals, sometimes it's easy to drown in the Black Friday bedlam.

Because of this, we thought we'd pull together a quick-hit, no-frills guide to today's best Black Friday deals for Samsung. At T3, we like to cut through the noise and communicate what we think is a great product at an even better price direct to you. Samsung products are beloved because of their reliability and durability; it produces top-notch products with solid warranties across many verticals. We've trawled through every genre of interest and highlighted our three favorite Samsung deals from today across any category on Amazon UK. Enjoy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earphones | Was £179.00 | Now £84.00 | You save £95.00 (53%) at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earphones | Was £179.00 | Now £84.00 | You save £95.00 (53%) at Amazon

You must not whatever you do sleep on this outrageous discount for the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Frankly, over 53% off is an eye-searingly fantastic discount, and it comes at a time when earbuds seem to be expensive no matter what the brand or how good they are. Well, take it from us, these earphones handle audio output with finesse and you can't go wrong with the Mystic Black colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32 GB | Was £219.00 | Now £199.99 | You save £19.01 (9%) at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32 GB | Was £219.00 | Now £199.99 | You save £19.01 (9%) at Amazon

This deal has been fluctuating over the past couple of days. Right now, you can grab the A7 tablet for nearly 10% off RRP. You might be thinking that this isn't much, but we've thrown it into the mix of deals as it's been seen to drop up from up to 30% at its peak discount. There's no telling whether the very respectable cheap A7 tablet will reach such mesmeric price drop levels again, but it's very likely it will considering how volatile the discounting has been. Definitely one worth keeping an eye on/

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone | Was £409.00 | Now £338.41 | You save £70.59 (17%) at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone | Was £409.00 | Now £338.41 | You save £70.59 (17%) at Amazon

Samsung makes great smartphones and the A52s is no different. Sporting a 6.5 Inch Infinity-O Display, there's FHD+ and a Super AMOLED display for stunning color reproduction on the screen. The design of the phone is pretty impressive, as well, with the handset featuring sleek curves and a seamless design. If you're into minimal camera housing that doesn't infringe on the screen, then this is just the ticket. It's over 15% off in this Black Friday deal and that's a fairly solid deal in the current phone market.

