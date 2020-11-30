Top 3 mirrorless camera deals in the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

You could save over $1,000 on a new camera with these amazing Cyber Monday deals from Walmart, including savings on cameras by Sony, Canon and Fujifilm.

The biggest saving of the three is on the Sony Alpha a7 III, a mirrorless digital camera with a detachable 28-70mm lens.

The Sony, which is offered in open-box condition, features a 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, is powered by a BIONZ X image processor, and has an impressive 683-point autofocus system to make sure every photo you take is pin-sharp.

(Image credit: Sony)

It is capable of Ultra HD video recording at 30 frames per second, has an ISO range of 100 to 51,200, a 10 frames-per-second burst mode, five-axis stabilisation, and a three-inch tilting touchscreen display.

For Cyber Monday 2020, Walmart has slashed the price of this camera from $3,074.92, to $2,049.95. That makes for a massive saving of $1,025.

Next up from Walmart is the Canon EOS M50, another mirrorless digital camera which this time comes with a 15-45mm lens. The Canon is offered in open-box condition and has undergone a certified refurbishment.

(Image credit: Canon)

It has a 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor and is powered by a DIGOC 8 processor. The camera also features an OLED digital viewfinder, a three-inch, variable-angle touchscreen display, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC for communicating with Sony’s smartphone apps, and Ultra HD video recording capabilities. The ISO range is 100 to 25,600 and the Canon’s burst mode can snap 10 photos per second.

For Cyber Monday 2020, Walmart has cut the price of this Canon EOS M50 from $999 to $650.99, meaning a saving of $348.

Lastly for this set of Walmart photography deals is the Fujifilm X-T4, a mirrorless digital camera with an attractive vintage design and an 18-55mm lens. The Fujifilm has a 26.1-megapixel image sensor that can also shoot Ultra HD video. The smartly designed camera comes with a power adaptor, USB cable, headphone adapter and shoulder strap.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Powered by an X-Processor 4 quad-core imaging engine, the camera has five-axis in-body image stabilisation, and a burst mode capable of taking 15 photos per second.

The rear of the camera houses a variable-angle LCD touchscreen display and a 3.69 million-pixel, 100fps electronic viewfinder. Ultra HD video can be shot at 60 frames per second with 10-bit colour, and there’s also a mode for filming slow-motion Full HD at 240 frames per second.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale has the Fujifilm X-T4 priced at $2,099, which is a $400 saving on the camera’s $2,499 list price – but you’ll have to be quick, as there are only two left according to Walmart’s website.

