Top 3 best Kohl's Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals of the day

In case you didn't know, Cyber Monday is just around the corner. This means the the best Cyber Monday deals are almost here; as a matter of fact, some of them are actually here, right now. Should you prefer to shop at Kohl's on Cyber Monday, we have some good news for you: there are some pretty darn good Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals going on there right now. Below is our top 3 list but there are plenty more, just click on the link here to see them all.

• Shop Kohl's Cyber Monday Garmin watch sale, prices from $49.99

Currently, the best Garmin watch deals at Kohl's are: $100 off Garmin VEnu, $80 off Garmin INstinct and $50 off Garmin Forerunner 45. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin watch deals and the best Fitbit deals. Some of the the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals are still on too.

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals

Garmin Venu | Was $349.99 | Now $249.99 | Save $100 at Kohl's

The Venu is a bit of an odd one out when it comes to Garmin watches. It's less or a performance watch and more of a 'standard' smartwatch and it comes fully equipped with all the best features of the latter. It has a beautiful 1.2-inch AMOLED display and sports both an optical heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. It also features Garmin Pay, music storage, 20+ sports modes on board and more.View Deal

Garmin Instinct | Was $249.99 | Now $169.99 | Save $80 at Kohl's

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | Was $199.99 | Now $149.99 | Save $50 at Kohl's

Garmin's entry-level GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 weighs only 36 grams and has a battery life up to 14 hours in GPS mode, on par with the battery life of the Forerunner 745, a way more expensive running watch. The Forerunner 45 is compatible with the Garmin Coach adaptive running training software and capable of producing VO2 max estimation, among other things.View Deal

Why should you buy a Garmin watch

The term 'best running watch' is almost synonymous with 'best Garmin watch': they are reliable, precise, rugged and designed from the ground-up for athletes. The best Garmin watches, just like many high-end running watches on the market, can measure heart rate and calories burned, distance travelled and more.

But these capable fitness wearables can also estimate training load and VO2 max plus suggest optimal recovery time, among other things. You can count on even the most basic Garmin watch models having more than enough features to track your fitness activities with high accuracy.

Garmin's GPS performance is second to none – the company started off a GPS manufacturer, after all – but over the years it mastered other aspects of tracking sport activities accurately, thanks to the user data of millions of Garmin watch users. Top tier models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 245 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, are coveted for their precision and performance.

