Top 3 best Kohl's Cyber Monday fitness deals of the day: cheap treadmill, exercise bike and elliptical offers on NOW

Are you after the best Kohl's Cyber Monday fitness deals? We have them right here: no need to hunt down the best Cyber Monday deals at Kohl's. As well as these this handy list of well-priced treadmills, exercise bikes and ellipticals, we have a top 3 Fitbit deals at Kohl's and a top 3 Garmin deals at Kohl's roundup too. In case you would like to compliment your new cardio machine machine with a new fitness wearable.

• Shop all treadmill deals at Kohl's

• Shop all exercise bike deals at Kohl's

• Shop all elliptical deals at Kohl's

Check out the best Garmin watch deals and all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale. Some of the the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals are still on too.

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday fitness deals

ProForm Crosswalk LT Treadmill | Buy it for $399.99 at Kohl's

Have you ever wondered if it was possible to do Nordic walking indoors but without using an elliptical? After all, elliptical trainers take up more space than treadmills, and definitely more than foldable treadmills. Well, aren't you lucky, as this ProForm Crosswalk LT Treadmill is pretty much does all of the above and it is also cheap, like sub-$400 cheap. ProForm Crosswalk LT Treadmill connects to iFit where you can access thousands of on-demand workouts (subscription sold separately). Buy this treadmill today!View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B2883 Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike | Buy it for $449.99 at Kohl's

This upright exercise bike can track speed, RPM, time, distance, calories burned, wattage, heart rate and more. The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B2883 Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike also comes with 24 pre-installed workout programs and even a built-in bottle holder/device holder. The handles have an integrated heart rate sensor so you can keep tabs on the old ticker as you pedal away. The sturdy steel frame makes this bike solid and durable. Only $449.99!View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3919 Premium Cardio Climber | Buy it for $699.99 at Kohl's

You have been eyeballing the Bowflex BXE226 elliptical trainer for a while but could never justify the asking price? How about getting this Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical trainer instead? This capable device can climb to a vertical height of 9 inches and stride a horizontal distance of 7 inches plus has a 14lb inertia-ready flywheel. Handles are heart rate sensor enabled and this bad boy even has a calendar, clock and a thermometer. Choose from 8 levels of magnetic resistance. Just $699.99!View Deal

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday fitness deals

T3 guides to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday sales around the web