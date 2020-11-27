Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday fitness deals not to be missed TODAY

Happy Black Friday, everyone! One of the best online retailers to look up for the best Black Friday fitness deals is Best Buy. The best Best Buy fitness deals include Apple Watch Series 5 offers, cheap Theragun percussion massager deals and a great rowing machine discount.
• Shop all 'Smartwatch, Health & Fitness Tech' Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Currently, the best offers are on fitness wearables, home gym equipment and percussion massage devices. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin Black Friday deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday Sale plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals.
Best Best Buy fitness deals on today
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike Edition | Was $429 | Now $329 | Save $100 at Best Buy
Apple is super keen on infusing its Watch series with more fitness features but even without the fitness bits, the Apple Watch Series 5 is ultra-precise and capable smartwatch. It comes with built-in GPS, always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen (compared to Series 3), ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors, compass, fall detection and emergency SOS. And now it's $100 cheaper, get this deal NOW!View Deal
Theragun Elite Percussive Massager | Was $ 399 | Now $299 | You save $100 at Best Buy
Theragun is a percussion massager household name and the Elite is probably the best massage gun for non-professional athletes. With the discount, you can get this Bluetooth enabled handheld massager for just under $300. The latest Theragun range is quieter than before but equally as powerful than the previous generation devices. Programmes can be initiated straight from the free-of-charge Therabody App.View Deal
Hydrow Connected Rower | Was $2,245 | Now $1,995 | Save $250 at Best Buy
Not a particularly cheap rowing machine, yet the Hydrow is now $250 off on black Friday at Best Buy. Stream live workouts or browse the 1000-strong workout library on the Hydrow's 22" HD touchscreen monitor. This quiet rowing machine is a joy to look at and use, a great deal from Best Buy!View Deal
