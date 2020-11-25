Top 3 Apple Watch deals in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

We're well and truly in the midst of Black Friday deals and there isn't really a better time to pick up the latest gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and more. As part of the festivities, Best Buy is offering over $250 off Apple Watch Series 5 models.

The Apple Watch Series 5, released last year, has since been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 6 but that doesn't mean it won't work as a fantastic smartwatch that easily rivals all of the non-Apple Watch versions on the market. You still get the all-day battery life, crisp screen, deep compatibility with iPhones, and so on.

Thanks to watchOS 7, most of the marquee Series 6 features (new watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic hand washing detection, and new workouts) are available on the Series 5. For the vast majority, that's easily enough to justify spending a bit less.

So, if you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch deal, Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain before Christmas.

Fancy a newer model?

