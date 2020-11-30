Today's best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500

If you're hoping to grab a new laptop during Cyber Monday but have a budget to stick to, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500 you can find right now at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more!
Each retailer has quite an offering to browse through when it comes to Cyber Monday laptop deals. While many of their best deals on laptops can be found on higher end workstations and gaming laptops, you can still find a great laptop deal while sticking to your budget.
Offers on top brands are available as well. HP, Lenovo, Dell, all of the big players are offering sub-$500 discounts on well known models and series. You don't have to buy cheap to save! Below you'll find just a sample of some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500.
Now: $344 | Was: $1,146 | Savings: $802 (70%) | HP
A must-see flash deal at HP, bargain hunters can grab the HP 340GS G7 personal notebook starting at just $350 – a massive 70% off the retail price tag! An unbeatable offer on a laptop suited for students, working from home, and personal use.View Deal
Now: $399 | Was: $499 | Savings: $100 (20%) | Dell
Grab one of Dell's latest Inspiron's at one heck of a bargain. Now $100 off for Cyber Monday, this killer laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, Vega 8 graphics, 8GB DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD. Specs unheard of for a price this low. An unbeatable deal on one of the best Dell laptops available.View Deal
Now: $499 | Was: $699 | Savings: $200 (29%) | Best Buy
For a limited time, you can save $200 on an ASUS Zenbook laptop fitted with a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. An excellent laptop for students and personal use, and also one of the best laptop deals you'll find today.View Deal
Now: $399 | Was: $479 | Savings: $80 (17%) | B&H Photo
A killer little deal on one of Acer's best basic level laptops, this Aspire 3 features an Intel i3, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Ideal as a personal use laptop with these specs, we'd suggest checking out the best external hard drives to supplement more storage.View Deal
Now: $159 | Was: $299 | Savings: $140 (47%) | Walmart
Chromebooks offer a budget-friendly entry point for those in need of the most basic of laptops. Suitable for basic browsing, streaming, and other work related needs, the S330 is a solid choice for anyone in need of something simple. Now just $159, catch one of the best Chromebooks on sale at it's lowest price ever.View Deal
Now: $247 | Was: $399 | Savings: $152 (38%) | Amazon
Powered by an AMD A6 and sporting 4GB DDR4 RAM along with 64GB of EMMC flash memory, Lenovo's 14" IdeaPad is a powerful personal laptop great for multitasking. You'll want to grab some external storage to supplement, but IdeaPad's offer a perfect balance of value and performance that's hard to beat.View Deal
And there you have it! Some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500 you can take advantage of right now. Expect plenty of deals on laptops to show up this week, as many retailers are extending their Cyber Monday sale through until Friday!
Editor's Recommendations
We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:
- This Samsung Galaxy 21 phone with wrap-around screen would DESTROY iPhone 12
- Where to buy PlayStation 5: PS5 restock US and UK guide (updated TODAY)
- Cyber Monday Xbox Series X restock: grab a new Xbox this Cyber Monday
- Cyber Monday PS5 restock: where to get a PlayStation 5 this Cyber Monday
You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!
Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.