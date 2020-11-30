Today's best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500

Get a cheap laptop on sale while sticking to a budget. Here's some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500

If you're hoping to grab a new laptop during Cyber Monday but have a budget to stick to, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500 you can find right now at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more!

Each retailer has quite an offering to browse through when it comes to Cyber Monday laptop deals. While many of their best deals on laptops can be found on higher end workstations and gaming laptops, you can still find a great laptop deal while sticking to your budget.

Offers on top brands are available as well. HP, Lenovo, Dell, all of the big players are offering sub-$500 discounts on well known models and series. You don't have to buy cheap to save! Below you'll find just a sample of some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500.

HP 340S G7 Notebook

Now: $344 | Was: $1,146 | Savings: $802 (70%) | HP
A must-see flash deal at HP, bargain hunters can grab the HP 340GS G7 personal notebook starting at just $350 – a massive 70% off the retail price tag! An unbeatable offer on a laptop suited for students, working from home, and personal use.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop

Now: $399 | Was: $499 | Savings: $100 (20%) | Dell
Grab one of Dell's latest Inspiron's at one heck of a bargain. Now $100 off for Cyber Monday, this killer laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, Vega 8 graphics, 8GB DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD. Specs unheard of for a price this low. An unbeatable deal on one of the best Dell laptops available.View Deal

ASUS Zenbook 14" Laptop

Now: $499 | Was: $699 | Savings: $200 (29%) | Best Buy
For a limited time, you can save $200 on an ASUS Zenbook laptop fitted with a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. An excellent laptop for students and personal use, and also one of the best laptop deals you'll find today.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 Series 15.6" Laptop

Now: $399 | Was: $479 | Savings: $80 (17%) | B&H Photo
A killer little deal on one of Acer's best basic level laptops, this Aspire 3 features an Intel i3, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Ideal as a personal use laptop with these specs, we'd suggest checking out the best external hard drives to supplement more storage.View Deal

Lenovo S330 14" Chromebook

Now: $159 | Was: $299 | Savings: $140 (47%) | Walmart
Chromebooks offer a budget-friendly entry point for those in need of the most basic of laptops. Suitable for basic browsing, streaming, and other work related needs, the S330 is a solid choice for anyone in need of something simple. Now just $159, catch one of the best Chromebooks on sale at it's lowest price ever.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 14" Laptop

Now: $247 | Was: $399 | Savings: $152 (38%) | Amazon
Powered by an AMD A6 and sporting 4GB DDR4 RAM along with 64GB of EMMC flash memory, Lenovo's 14" IdeaPad is a powerful personal laptop great for multitasking. You'll want to grab some external storage to supplement, but IdeaPad's offer a perfect balance of value and performance that's hard to beat.View Deal

And there you have it! Some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500 you can take advantage of right now. Expect plenty of deals on laptops to show up this week, as many retailers are extending their Cyber Monday sale through until Friday!

