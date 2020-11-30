Today's best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500

If you're hoping to grab a new laptop during Cyber Monday but have a budget to stick to, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500 you can find right now at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more!

Each retailer has quite an offering to browse through when it comes to Cyber Monday laptop deals. While many of their best deals on laptops can be found on higher end workstations and gaming laptops, you can still find a great laptop deal while sticking to your budget.

Offers on top brands are available as well. HP, Lenovo, Dell, all of the big players are offering sub-$500 discounts on well known models and series. You don't have to buy cheap to save! Below you'll find just a sample of some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500.

HP 340S G7 Notebook Now: $344 | Was: $1,146 | Savings: $802 (70%) | HP

A must-see flash deal at HP, bargain hunters can grab the HP 340GS G7 personal notebook starting at just $350 – a massive 70% off the retail price tag! An unbeatable offer on a laptop suited for students, working from home, and personal use.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 14" Laptop Now: $247 | Was: $399 | Savings: $152 (38%) | Amazon

Powered by an AMD A6 and sporting 4GB DDR4 RAM along with 64GB of EMMC flash memory, Lenovo's 14" IdeaPad is a powerful personal laptop great for multitasking. You'll want to grab some external storage to supplement, but IdeaPad's offer a perfect balance of value and performance that's hard to beat.View Deal

And there you have it! Some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500 you can take advantage of right now. Expect plenty of deals on laptops to show up this week, as many retailers are extending their Cyber Monday sale through until Friday!

