Today's best 4K TV deals at Best Buy – last chance before Christmas!

Just when you didn't think there could be any other days of the week with colors in front of them, Green Monday raises it's bizarre head. This is said to be the final Monday in December where you can be guaranteed delivery in time for the holidays. While it would be easy to scoff at yet another arbitrary retail celebration, Best Buy's TV deals include an impressive selection of 4K TVs. Here's the best of the bunch.

First off, the biggest saving is on the 65-inch Samsung Q80T which has been reduced from $1799.99 to $1499.99. That's a reduction of $300 on one of T3's favourite 4K TVs from this year. As we said in our Samsung Q80T review, this screen doesn't just make most of Samsung's beautiful QLED panel, but also has full support for HDMI 2.1. This means the Q80T can make the most of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X's capabilities for 4K gaming at 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). This makes one of our best gaming TVs even better with $300 off.

If you want to stay under $1K though, Best Buy has also reduced the 55-inch Samsung Q70T Series QLED TV from $999.99 to $799.99. This means a saving of $200 on another impressive addition to Samsung's line up. You still get Samsung's impressive QLED tech with wide colors and an excellent upscaler for non 4K content, but it has an edge-lit panel instead of direct lighting, meaning it's not as bright, and doesn't handle contrast quite as well..

Next up is a great way to get a 70-inch screen into your living room without breaking the bank. This Best Buy TV deal sees the 70-inch Hisense H65 4K TV reduced from $649.99 to $479.99. Yes, that's a 70-inch TV for $479.99. While there are certainly no bells and whistles, the H65 delivers solid image quality for the price and you get a 70-inch panel for less than $500.

And finally, with a saving of $90, is the 50-inch Toshiba 4K Smart FireTV Edition TV which has been reduced from $379.99 to $289.99. With 3 months free of Apple TV+, this 50-inch LED has a built in Amazon Fire TV for streaming and Dolby Vision's brand of advanced HDR. You can even use your voice instead of a remote control with support for Amazon Alexa. Even better for less than $300.

Samsung 65-inch Q80T QLED TV | Was $1799.99 | Now $1499.99 | Save $300 at Best Buy

As one of our favourite TVs of the year, especially for new-gen console owners, the Q80T is already an impressive offering at it's original price. As we said in our Samsung Q80T review, this is a TV with beautiful colors and strong brightness and contrast. Exceptional upscaling of non native 4K content seals the deal as a brilliant investment, especially with $300 off. View Deal

Samsung 55-inch Q70T QLED TV | Was $999.99 | Now $799.99 | Save $300 at Best Buy

It doesn't have quite as bright HDR images as the Q80T or as deep black levels, but the Samsung Q70T QLED is still a top TV package. Samsung's QLED tech still impresses with rich colors, and the Q70T shares the same excellent upscaling processor as the rest of the QLED range. Adaptive picture and voice technology also come as standard, and it has next-gen console tech.View Deal

Hisense 70-inch H65 Series LED TV | Was $649.99 | Now $479.99 | Save $170 at Best Buy

Yes, you really can get a 70-inch screen for less than $500. Once again, Hisense delivers solid picture performance for its budget price. There are no bells and whistles here but the H65 runs on a solid Android TV smart platform and comes with a wide selection of streaming services as standard. View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart FireTV LED TV | Was $379.99 | Now $289.99 | Save $90 at Best Buy

This 50-inch Toshiba is an impressive performer for an another budget price. For less than $300 you're getting all the usual streaming app suspects with built-in Amazon Fire TV, and Dolby Vision HDR to bring all those colors to life. Throw in voice control via Alexa Voice Remote support and this is an overall excellent package at good price. View Deal