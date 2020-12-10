Today is your last chance at Best Buy's cheap AirPod and AirPod Pro deals!

Since Amazon's stock their killer $50 off AirPods Pro deal is out until after Christmas, bargain hunters may be searching for an alternative to saving some dough on Apple's latest earbuds.

Thankfully, Best Buy has us covered with their Apple Sale Event. Ending today, 12.9.20 at 11:59PM CT, this may be your last chance to grab a great deal on AirPods Pro earbuds before the holiday arrives.

Apple Sale Event

Offering some of the best savings of the year on Apple's most popular tech, shoppers will find deals on AirPods, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more. Save upwards of 30% on select products for a limited time.

Offers End Thursday December 10th

Offering some of the best AirPod deals and best AirPod Pro deals you'll find today, Best Buy's Apple Sale Event is a great last chance for Apple fans to score a deal before Christmas.

Apple's line of AirPods earbuds are all receiving price cuts, with the AirPods now a hefty $40 off until midnight tonight. While it isn't the largest discount the AirPods have seen, it's the closest and offers a great price for the noise cancelling buds.

If you're hoping to upgrade to the AirPods Pro model, you can still save just not as much. Best Buy is taking $15 off AirPods Pro earbuds, which may be a bit of a lackluster discount but is still welcome none the less.

Along with AirPods on sale during Best Buy's Apple Sale Event, shoppers will also find Beats headphones and earbud deals as well. Select PowerBeats Pro wireless earphones are $100 off along with Solo Pro headphones on sale for just $179.99.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case Now: $159.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $40 (20%)

The best deal today on AirPods, save $40 on a pair of Apple's latest AirPod wireless earbuds. Powered by the new H1 chip, these AirPods are easier to connect and use than ever before. Includes a wireless charging case for all day listening on the go.View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case Now: $129.99 | Was: $159.99 | Savings: $30 (18%)

Step down to the non-wireless charging case model and save $30 for a limited time at Best Buy. Obviously, the wireless charging case offer is a better deal but if that runs out, the old fashioned way of charging is always an option.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case Now: $234.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $15 (6%)

The latest pair of Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are getting a modest $15 price drop during Best Buy's Apple Sale Event. It may not be the largest discount they've received, but it's a welcome deal for those looking to save a bit on the latest pair.View Deal

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.