TiVo launches $5000, 24TB DVR powerhouse

"Hark, lesser DVRs. Thine feeble storage capacities pale in my presence. Stand aside, or be smote down!" If the TiVo Mega could speak, that's probably what it would say...

TiVo has released an absolute storage juggernaut of a digital video recorder - the TiVo Mega.

The Mega touts a nigh-on unfillable 24TB of space, which equates to roughly 26,000 hours of TV.

For perspective, if the T3 team kindly loaded up your TiVo Mega to the brim with (non-HD) tele, and sat you down to watch it...hold on a sec...times by pi... bollocks...carry the 1...

...it would take you nearly 4 and a half years to watch, assuming you slept 8 hours a day and did nothing but watch TV.

"Size matters," says Ira Bahr, TiVo's CMO. "People hate being forced to delete cool stuff from their DVR before they want to or finding a TV show they had recorded is now gone."

"Now, with TiVo Mega they can always know their show or movie is still there to watch later," explains Bahr.

"TiVo Mega offers more than twelve times the storage of any cable or satellite DVR. TiVo Mega is the solution for the power user who wants to record everything. We salute you and enjoy!"

The RAID 5 hard disk drive supports up to six channels of simulatenous recording, and can stream live or recorded tele to smartphones and tablets.

The drives are also hot user-swappable, meaning you're safe and sound in the knowledge that your AV arsenal is safe.

The remote control is pretty fancy too, featuring a full QWERTY keyboard that allows nippy typing for quick media access.

So how much will this Sky+ box-crushing storage beast cost you? A mere $5000 - roughly £3099. The Godzilla of DVRs, coming Q1 2015.