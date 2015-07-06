Check out GoPro's tiny, cube-shaped camera: the HERO4 Session

GoPro has launched a new, diminuitive action camera - the GoPro Hero4 Session.

The HERO4 Session is 50% smaller and 40% lighter (74g) than GoPro's HERO4 Black and Silver, at roughly an inch in size in each direction. As with previous models, you refine controls and settings by using the GoPro App or Smart Remote.

Read more: GoPro Hero7 Black review: stabilised 4K video at 60fps is a game changer

The new model is priced at £329 (USD $399) and records 1080p video at 60fps, 720p at 100fps and 1440p at 30fps, though there's no 4K recording.

Operating the HERO4 Session is easier than any of GoPro's other cameras, with a single button used to perform the majority of its functions. A short press of the shutter button turns the camera on, starting video capture automatically, a longer press powers the camera on and switches it to Time Lapse photo capture mode. You only have to press the button once more to save your recording or photo and turn it off again.

The new camera is compatible with all older GoPro accessories and is waterproof, too.