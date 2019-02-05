Tile sale: 35% off Tile Pro range Bluetooth trackers is the best deal we could locate today

Tile is offering 35% off their flagship Tile Pro range of Bluetooth trackers. For those uninitiated with the useful little gadget, the Tile Pro can help you keep track of just about anything – car keys, bag, wallet. If you desperately don't want to misplace it, you're probably able to stick a rectangular Tile Pro tracker onto it.

The 12.8g unit communicates with your iOS or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, so if you leave it behind, you’ll know exactly where you left it. It can also ping its location to the apps of other nearby Tile users, making it easy to find your misplaced item – even when it's long outside of Bluetooth connectivity range.

Best of all, if you've got an item attached to a Tile Pro in your hand, but you've misplaced your phone – you can press the Bluetooth tracker to reverse the process and make your smartphone ring (even when it's set to silent!).

Tile Pro has the longest range and loudest volume of any of the companies previous Bluetooth trackers. With a replaceable battery, Tile Pro promises to last for years.

The entire range is on-sale from now until February 14 at John Lewis and Amazon UK.

With the 35% discount, you're able to pick-up a single Tile Pro for £17.99 at John Lewis – down from the retailers' usual price of £27.99.

There are also a number of deals on multi-packs. The full selection can be found below ~