This VPN deal from Surfshark is incredible value at just $2.21 a month

Black Friday VPN deals have been excellent this year, with prices dropping all over the shop. And, because there's been plenty of competition, there's been more incentive for the best VPN providers to offer serious bargains, some carrying on into Cyber Monday deals – and Surfshark is one of them.

While it's already great value and rated as the best cheap VPN on the market, Surfshark's offering three free months to anyone signing up for a 24-month plan. That drops the price to just $2.21 a month, which will definitely take some beating.

So, if you're looking to save some money on a really powerful VPN that punches well above its weight, Surfshark is is absolutely the best choice.

BARGAIN BLACK FRIDAY VPN DEAL Surfshark – three months free with any 24-month plan, just $2.21 a month

While Surfshark is usually a great value option, this Black Friday VPN deal offers incredible savings. If you're on the lookout for a genuinely premium VPN for a knock-down price, this is perfect. Plus, you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service before you commit.View Deal

What's so great about Surfshark?

While it's known as a budget option, Surfshark gives premium rivals such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN a real run for their money.

With excellent streaming performance you'll be able to watch overseas Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, and you'll also get access to geo-restricted sites like BBC iPlayer.

On top of that, Surfshark has a wide range of top security features like Double Hop (which routes you through two consecutive servers), a kill switch, split tunnelling, and a range of protocols so you can tailor your experience.

While it's not quite as fully featured as our #1 VPN, at $6.67 a month ExpressVPN is considerably more expensive. So, if you want a bargain VPN which can pretty much do it all, Surfshark is well worth considering.