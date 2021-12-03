This Tesla Cyberquad is just for kids but I want one more than I do a Cybertruck

Tesla is very good at drumming up its own publicity and this week it has been in full flow. First we saw the release of the Cyberwhistle – a stainless steel whistle shaped like the upcoming Cybertruck.

Elon Musk tweeted for buyers not to 'waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!' The whistle promptly sold out in 20 minutes. Then came the Cyberquad.

We'd already seen Tesla's ATV design in the launch of the Cybertruck back in 2019 but since then there has been no mention of it. The bad news is that this isn't the full size ATV we were hoping for. Instead, it's a child-size version, released just in time for Christmas (though delivery in time for the holidays is not guaranteed).

(Image credit: Tesla)

This, as Tesla explains in its product description is a Cyberquad for kids. While it looks identical to the full-size version we saw in November 2019, it weighs just 122 pounds and is designed for riders 8 years old and up. Though that kind of leaves it open, it's noted that the maximum rider weight is 150 pounds – so that's me out.

The maximum range of the Cyberquad is just 15 miles and it has a top speed of 10mph, which is hardly plaid speed. So, yes, it's very much a toy. At $1900, it's also not cheap but seeing it sold out in a matter of hours, that hardly matters. I suspect you can buy one off of one of the bot sellers for 5x that now.

The promotional video does leave us with hope though. It shows these kid-sized Cyberquads being used alongside a full-size version. This suggests that the adult Cyberquad is still coming. Though if the timing is anything like the Cybertruck itself, who knows when that will be.